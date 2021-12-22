Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Bob Einstein gets posthumous HBO documentary





JTA Bob Einstein, the cult Jewish comedian known for playing Marty Funkhouser in Curb Your Enthusiasm and popular Super Dave Osborne character on various TV variety shows, will receive the biographical treatment in a new HBO documentary airing on December 28. The film Super Bob Einstein, directed by Danny Gold and provided to the Jewish Telegraph Agency in an advanced screen, is a sentimental journey through the life and career of Einstein, who died in 2019 shortly after being diagnosed with Cancer. The film features a significant rotating lineup of famous funny Jews including Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Sarah Silverman, Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, childhood friend Rob Reiner and brother of Albert Brooks Einstein. Initially reluctant to enter show business after his father, radio comedian Harry Einstein, suffered a heart attack on stage, Bob was drawn to writing comedy after playing varsity basketball in college. Chapman. The film details how he started working on pioneering sketches The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour and Bizarre before embarking on his own with the incredibly popular Super Dave character, an Evel Knievel-type daredevil whose stunts regularly go haywire. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you accept the conditions Gold, who also directed HBO’s documentary If Youre Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast, about famous 90s, takes a friendly approach to his portrayal of Einstein’s life. He films his interviewees as they watch snippets of Einstein’s comedy, extracting them for an explanation of why his impassive delivery, imposing physical presence, and laborious visual gags land so well. This is clearly a passionate project, with a low budget home movie feel, that aims to celebrate the life of a comic book comic, a comedian whose greatness is most vocally affirmed by many. other comics. As such, biographical details that might have benefited from deepening are simply obscured, such as the fact that Einstein and Brooks only worked together once (in a single scene from the 1981 Brooks comedy Modern Romance), or Super Daves’ unlikely power in the 90s hip-hop world (Tupac, A Tribe Called Quest, and Ice Cube all had worms nodding at him). Curb fans, however, will be delighted with the amount of space devoted to shows from the Funkhouser years. While Larry David himself is unsurprisingly taciturn, the other cast members gush about their experiences improvising on set with Einstein.

