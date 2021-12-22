A look back at the Bollywood weddings that happened in 2021





The year 2021 is almost at the threshold. Only a few days until the new year dawns with new hopes and new promises. Looking back to the year 2021, we see so many lives passed away due to COVID, but on a positive note, we see so many lives who have taken an oath to live the rest of their lives together. This article will give you positive and happy vibes as we are going to take you through the roller coaster of Bollywood weddings that took place in 2021. From Rajkummar Rao to Varun Dhawan, and from Dia Mirza to Katrina-Vicky, all have chosen 2021 as their blessed year for tying knots. 1. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal 2021 is the celebrity wedding year, and we are claiming it. Our hero Varun Dhawan married his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on January 24. Keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind, they got married in Alibaug with a limited guest list. You don’t want to miss the flashback to this wonderful wedding. So here It is. 2. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha Paul Rajkummar and Patralekha dated for over a decade and on November 15 they got engaged to each other. The charming couple shared their special moments of the wedding on their social accounts. Rajkummar and Patralekha looked stunning after wearing the dresses designed by the one and only Sabyasachi. The wedding took place in Chandigarh. Discover their wedding moments here. Their wedding is one of the sweetest of Bollywood weddings in 2021. 3. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi Our gorgeous actress and her own Dia Mirza solved the marriage puzzle with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15th. She looked so sweet in a red bridal saree by Raw Mango, paired with Kundan jewelry. We are so happy to see their happiness. Check out their wedding photos here. 4. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar ‘Sanam Re’ actress Yami Gautam married filmmaker Aditya Dhar on June 4. The couple’s Instagram wedding announcement took almost everyone by surprise. The simple but royal wedding took our hearts, and we are in tears of joy to see them happy together. Join us! We come back to their wedding moments before the end of the year. 5. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal The most talked about wedding in Bollywood took place when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9 at Rajasthans Six Senses Fort Barwara. Our daughter Sheila was gorgeous with Vicky. She also did halwa for her dear husband. The first glance of his Mehendi made us happy. See their gorgeous wedding photos here. 6. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Finally, our eyes were blessed and our hearts were smiling when Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain got married on December 14th. The lavish ceremony took place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai in the presence of friends and family. The designer of their dress was Manish Malhotra. Mr. and Mrs. Jain are one of our favorite honeymooners this year. Check out their wedding photos here. 2021 has been a difficult year, but these weddings give us a positive vibe and something to look forward to.

