LA Pandemic Pop-Up to Open Corner Restaurant in Hollywood Next Year





Street food success story Ronnies kickin has been in the street since weeks now, but don’t worry, owner Ronnie Muoz hasn’t slowed down. Quite the contrary, in fact: Muoz is gearing up for a 2022 takeover of a whole corner of Hollywood, with several restaurant projects set to open in the coming months. Muoz, an elder gourmet cook who worked in places like Century Citys Craft, spent most of the pandemic cooking fried chicken and other comfort foods from his South Los Angeles home, eventually becoming a food truck that would appear in places like Hi-Lo Liquor Market in Culver City. Now Muoz has teamed up to take over Sunset and Tamarind’s Hollywood corner, just steps from Netflix’s offices and Emerson College’s LA outpost. Over the years, the sprawling, multi-tenant space anchored at 5936 W. Sunset Boulevard has been home to Delancey, a laid-back Italian venue owned by longtime regional operator George Abou-Daoud; Mexican restaurant Mission Cantina; a Twin Sliders take-out window; and Tamarind Ave. Deli, a small takeout sandwich and a grocery store around the corner. After 14 years, Delancey has now in transition in an online delivery-only model, with Muoz opening a new project in this space next year. First of all for the corner building is Besties, a fast food-inspired hamburger operation that features a menu of simple take-out (including Impossible Meat options) like French fries, seasonal fried pies, ice cream milkshakes and soft serve . Besties will take over the old Twin Sliders space, with a view to opening in late January or early February 2022. Muoz will also redevelop the closed space of the Cantina Mission, with the intention of opening a new Mexican restaurant. called Todos Santos which will offer a quick and relaxed daytime service and a sit-down dinner menu. Jason eisner by Party Beer Co. (and previously from Block Party in Highland Park and Gracias Madre in West Hollywood) will oversee agave cocktails and drinks, and in accordance with Eisners, other locations, Todos Santos, will offer a variety of options based on plants in its menus. In the Delancey corner, Muoz plans to officially open a standalone Ronnies Kickin restaurant that will enjoy his time on the truck while adding comfort food and a full range of cocktails. That means fried chicken, of course, as well as familiar fast food dishes like cheddar cookies, pizookies, and other easygoing fare. And, finally, Muoz says hell has opened a little take-out store in the old deli space just steps from Tamarind, though more details on that are yet to come. Suffice it to say, this is a big blow to Muoz, which despite being one of the biggest pandemics street food success stories stays very under the radar of brick and mortar restaurants. It’s also a big hit for Hollywood, undeniably the hottest foodie district of the past semester. Expect a slew of big openings over the next few months, starting with Besties in about a month.

