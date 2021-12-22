Rising Vietnamese designer catches Hollywood attention

When billionaire singer Rihanna posed for an ad campaign for luxury shoemaker Manolo Blahnik, she also starred the little-known Vietnamese designer who crafted the oversized white shirt she posed in.

For more than two decades, Nguyen Cong Tri crafted chic, structured evening wear from Vietnam spun silk, organza or taffeta, but despite some success at home, his designs were less successful elsewhere. But when Rihanna presented her Em Hoa line, inspired by Vietnam’s flower merchants, one famous name after another – Beyonce, Naomi Campbell, Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry and Rita Ora among them – began to choose her designs from wear for high profile events.

“I am so proud. Creations by a Vietnamese designer, all of Vietnamese production, chosen and worn by Hollywood stars,” he told AFP from his glamorous “Cong Tri” store in Ho Chi Minh City. -City.

Some of her collections were imagined during flights over the rice fields of her native country, another was influenced by the all-female militias of the Vietnam War.

With three stores in the country’s economic capital, a role as a judge on the local version of the reality TV show Project Runway, and growing international interest – he’s a firm believer that Vietnam has more to offer in fashion than at- beyond his role of workaholic in the factory.

Tri now has a workforce of over 150 people and hopes its success can guide a new generation of talent. He said, “It won’t be too far into the future that Vietnam can claim its place on the global fashion map.”

The strong women of Vietnam

One of eight siblings, Tri was born in the central coastal city of Danang in 1978, just three years after the end of the war with the United States. He studied industrial arts and began sketching CD covers for Vietnamese musicians.

But a fascination with the “resilience and strength” of Vietnamese female soldiers, stories of which he had heard in school, propelled his trend towards fashion and led to his first collection – “Green Leaves”, produced in London. using a quilting technique that took inspiration from the fighters’ winter uniform and green helmets.

“When they were at home, they worked in the rice fields, taking care of their families,” he said of the soldiers. “When on the battlefield, they became militias: they were such strong women.”

“In all of my collections … the characteristics that make a strong Vietnamese woman are always conveyed or hidden in my design, even in the material,” added Tri, clad in head-to-toe white and a pair of glasses. black thick rimmed. .

During Tokyo Fashion Week 2016, Tri showcased a collection of Lanh My A silk, a very durable material made in a single village in the Mekong Delta that requires great skill and patience to produce. The fabric needs to be dyed up to 100 times using the ebony colored mac nua fruit to achieve its leather look, and it took Tri two years to gather enough material.

These designs were influenced by the Ao Ba Ba – a traditional outfit worn by rice farmers – and her determination to incorporate her homeland into her clothing has won her fans far beyond Vietnam.

His collection of flower girls was spotted by Rihanna’s stylist at Tokyo Fashion Week – who quickly ordered three models – and two years later he became the first Vietnam-based designer with a runway show at New York Fashion Week. .

From factory to fashion week

However, he has spent many years “trying and wishing” to catch the attention of global stars in an industry where, according to a recent Council of Fashion Designers of America report, half of employees of color believe they are. a career in fashion is not equally accessible. to all.

As textile factories across the country grabbed the headlines this year amid struggles to fill orders from global apparel giants such as Nike and Gap amid a brutal wave of Covid-19, a handful of young talented designers alongside Tri are ready to recover the Made in Vietnam label.

Tran Hung, also based in Ho Chi Minh City, showcased her designs at London Fashion Week, while rising star Tran Phuong My made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2019.

“Making a name for yourself in the global fashion industry is the result of a long, hard work process,” said Tri, who previously joked that the secret to being successful abroad was spending 18 hours. per day in the office.

Some say the pandemic has given the industry a chance to change, with virtual gateways allowing designers from all corners of the world to shine, but Tri believes Asian designers must continue to fight to reach the top. He explains: “We always have to think of a way, of a way to go step by step. It’s not just a matter of waiting for society to take a chance on us.” (AFP)