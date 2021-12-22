New Book Reveals How Audience Tests Changed Top Hollywood Movies





A man who made a career out of telling powerful Hollywood people what they don’t want to hear is now telling everyone what it was. Kevin Goetz, founder and CEO of audience research firm Screen Engine / ASI, has written a book, “Audience-ology: How Moviegoers Shape the Films We Love,” with Darlene Hayman, which looks back over three decades of using test screenings to help studios and other clients repair their films before release. This often means he’s put in a position to educate Hollywood’s most prominent executives and creatives about what consumers don’t like about productions they’ve spent years and hundreds of millions of dollars on. to work under intense pressure. Listen to the podcast here:

“I often feel like the doctor comes out and has to give the prognosis or the diagnosis, and you know, a lot of times it’s’ if you don’t change your child’s DNA, he or she is going to have a very difficult, ‘”Goetz said on the last episode of the Variety “Strictly Business” podcast. “Or, ‘your kid is absolutely near perfect and doesn’t do anything.'” In “Audience-ology,” Goetz enlists a number of Hollywood luminaries he has worked with to share their experiences with test screenings, including Jason Blum, Ron Howard and Chris Meledandri, who wrote a foreword to the book. . The author also provides plenty of insight into how audience testing played a pivotal role in shaping the final cut for some of the most iconic films of the past 30 years, including ‘Fatal Attraction’, ‘Thelma & Louise ”and“ Cocktail ”. While Goetz shares untold tales of how these memorable films could have turned out in very different ways had it not been for his contributions, he concedes that he can’t reveal much due to the contractual obligations that come with his business. “I can’t reveal a lot of the truths that are in the book because I’m under strict confidentiality agreements, ”he said. But even when he’s not naming names, there’s a lot of light on a part of the movie experience that often remains in the shadows. Goetz notes that while there are people in Hollywood who are not open to audience testing, more often than not, the people he works with take advantage of the opportunity to get crucial feedback, no matter what. point it can be painful to absorb. Goetz said, “And these are the filmmakers, obviously, that I like to work with the most, and a lot of these filmmakers are some of our best filmmakers, our greatest filmmakers. They are not afraid to hear the truth unhindered. “Strictly Business” is Variety’s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders on the media and entertainment industry. A new episode debuts every Wednesday and can be downloaded from iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and SoundCloud.

