Rylan Clark reveals how he wanted to ‘hit’ a mysterious actor who called him an ‘idiot’ backstage
Rylan Clark has revealed how he wanted to "hit" a famous actor after hearing him call him a "dumb" in a previous TV appearance.
Rylan Clark has revealed how he wanted to “hit” a famous actor after hearing him call him a “dumb” in a previous TV appearance.
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two Rylan, 33, recalled the time the couple appeared on Alan Carr: Chatty Man in 2013, when Rylan said the mysterious star spoke meanly about him.
Rylan said the UK-based actor later asked him for his autograph to pass on to his daughters when they later met at the National Television Awards, where Rylan reminded the star of their previous meeting.
Fight talk: Rylan Clark, 33, has slammed a leading actor he’d like to ‘cut’ after being criticized by the star in a previous TV appearance
Rylan saidThe sun: ‘Shortly after The X Factor, I went to Chatty Man. There was a guest on the show who is quite a famous actor in this country.
“I could hear him scolding me, like, ‘Why is that idiot on the show? There is an absolute this and that. “I dropped it, but I always banked it.
When they met at the NTA, he continued, “In 2016 and 2017 I was a candidate for the NTA and they asked me to present an award. I go backstage and see this guy walking towards me.
“He reaches out and says, ‘Rylan, it’s so nice to meet you. I am a big fan. My daughters absolutely love you and they will kill me if I don’t take a picture with you. Please can we have a picture together? “
Awkward: It Takes Two host Rylan recalled when the couple were on Alan Carr: Chatty Man after appearing on X Factor in 2012 (pictured)
The TV personality explained how he thought he would “punch the actor” or do the decent thing for the girls “and then signed his autograph.
However, as he walked away, Rylan turned to the mysterious man to remind him of their previous meeting, asking, “Don’t you remember rebuffing me?”
Rylan recently divorced her husband Dan Neal, 42, and this week insisted he wasn’t ready to date again despite a high-profile Tinder stint that was abruptly cut short after being accused by the bosses of the dating app of identity theft.
The former Celebrity Big Brother roommate insisted he was definitely not looking for a new love and it was his friend who joked the profile up.
Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, Rylan said, “I’m not actively looking for husband number two by any means, trust me.”
Honest: Rylan recently divorced her husband Dan Neal, 42, and this week insisted he wasn’t ready to date again despite a high-profile stint on Tinder
He continued, “I just take care of myself for a change and focus on myself. Enjoying being around people who love me and are there to take care of me. This is where I am. ‘m at the moment.
The TV personality was started from the dating app after being mistakenly identified as a catfish earlier this year.
His account would haveread: “Normal tall dude – 6’4 – am I really on this stuff?” “
“My friend made the profile!” Rylan insisted he is NOT looking for love after his Tinder ban and divorce from Dan Neal earlier this year
Setting the record straight for MailOnline, the presenter said: “It was actually my friend who made me laugh on Tinder. I was thrown like a catfish I’m quite flattered-slash-horrified!
“I’m just focusing on myself to be honest. I have been so busy since returning to work. Work really helps me, especially strictly in the last few months.
“Now it’s time for me to relax, spend time with my family, spend Christmas and New Years. It’s going to be a little different for me this year.
Shock! The former X Factor competitor was fired from the world’s number one dating app after being mistakenly identified as a catfish earlier this year
