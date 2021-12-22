Oscar gala delayed as Hollywood gears up for Omicron





Los Angeles (AFP) The Governors Awards – an annual gala where honorary Oscars are presented – have become Hollywood’s latest glitzy event postponed Wednesday, as fears grow of an increase in coronavirus cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

Actors Samuel L Jackson and Danny Glover, Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann and actress-director Elaine May were due to receive gold statuettes to honor their careers next month at an event that typically attracts the who’s who of Tinseltown. “We made the difficult decision to change our plans by hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement. “Given the uncertainties surrounding the variations and the impact it could have on our community, we believe this is the best and safest decision for our award winners and guests.” Last year’s Governors Awards were canceled due to the pandemic, although the main Oscar ceremony was in person in April. The Academy statement said “rescheduled plans will come at a later date” for this season’s Governors Awards, while the Oscars themselves are still scheduled to take place on March 27. The start of Hollywood’s annual film awards season had seen a return to premieres, galas and in-person receptions in recent months. But several events have been dropped or delayed over the past few days, including a red carpet event for the new Star Wars series “The Book of Boba Fett”, the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala, the annual high tea BAFTA Los Angeles and a premiere for the musical “Cyrano” by Peter Dinklage. California currently has the lowest positivity rate of any state in the United States at 3.3%, and continues “to lead the nation in vaccine doses administered,” Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday. But California still “experienced a significant increase in the number of identified cases of Covid” last week, he warned. The data suggests that Omicron has become the primary variant for new cases in the state. As high profile cinematic events fade away, theaters are enjoying a rare period of positive news, with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” shattering box office records. The superhero film grossed $ 260 million in national theaters in its debut weekend. No other movie opening during the pandemic had reached $ 100 million before. AFP 2021

