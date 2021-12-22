Conmans’ gifts to Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi could be seized by ED







Jacqueline Fernandez.

Image Credit: instagram.com/jacquelinef143/

The Directorate of Execution (ED) will soon seize gifts given to Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi by multimillionaire con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar. ED sources said that since the actress was also offered a few pets, in such cases they attach a property of similar value. A senior source told IANS that Nora Fatehi told them during questioning that officials were free to seize the BMW car offered to her by Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Image Credit: Instagram / @ norafatehi

The sources also said a similar case was with Fernandez, and she too told ED officials the same. Jacqueline told us that she did not know of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s background and that she was ready to cooperate with us in the process of seizing the gifts Sukesh gave her, the source said. This processing of attachments will take place under section 5 of the PMLA. The source confirmed to IANS that they were about to seize the gifts and other items given to Fernandez and Fatehi, but they had to file an indictment and due to this work they were delayed. We also arrested Pinky Irani. It kept us busy. Filing an indictment, recording statements of new arrests was a time-consuming exercise. We had to arrest seven other people in the case who are currently being held in Tihar prison. Then we’ll have to record their testimonials as well, so it may take a while, the source said. The two actresses are now witnesses in the case and have recorded their testimony in the Rs 2 billion PMLA case. When asked why they weren’t charged in this case, the source said the two actresses were unaware of Chandrashekhar’s criminal history. We need to see if the person receiving the gifts knows the source of the money, whether it is proceeds of crime or not. We found Jacqueline and Nora were unaware of this, the source said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/conmans-gifts-to-bollywood-stars-jacqueline-fernandez-nora-fatehi-likely-to-be-seized-by-ed-1.84557845 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos