Woman facing 13 charges for DUI accident in Hollywood is depressed and will return to rehab, lawyer says





HOLLYWOOD, Florida The woman who is accused of injuring three people outside a restaurant in Hollywood appeared before Broward County Circuit Judge Corey Cawthon on Wednesday morning. Shana Sotos’ defense attorney said she was severely depressed and sought treatment at a rehabilitation center. The prosecutor said that just over three hours after the accident, his blood alcohol level was 0.193 more than double the legal limit. Cawthon has ruled that Soto, 45, will be released on $ 80,500 bail under a list of conditions that include wearing a GPS ankle monitor, not driving and having regular blood alcohol tests. Soto surrendered on Tuesday afternoon to face 13 counts, including drunk driving for the November 2 crash outside The Bang Shack. She was driving a 2013 Honda CRV. Soto was driving east down the north alley of Harrison Street and was approaching 20th Avenue when she swerved past the Hollywood Fire Rescue Engine 105, hit the sidewalk, and came onto the sidewalk where the Customers of The Bang Shack were dining, according to the Hollywood Police Department. A d Ana Verastegui was among the three injured. She lost the lower part of both her legs. She was with her fiance, Marcelo Santolalla, returning from a trip to Peru to visit her family. She remains in rehabilitation. In court, prosecutors had a list of Sotos’ long history of trafficking in Broward County. In 2015, Soto was charged with failing to give in and causing an accident that injured a cyclist. Soto faces two counts of impaired driving causing serious injury; two counts of impaired driving causing injury; reckless driving causing serious bodily injury; two counts of reckless driving causing injury; three counts of impaired driving causing property damage; three counts of reckless driving causing property damage.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.local10.com/news/local/2021/12/22/woman-in-dui-crash-with-3-injuries-in-hollywood-is-severely-depressed-will-go-to-rehab/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos