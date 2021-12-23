Hollywood Casino Morgantown starts with glitter and cheesesteak

Minutes after Hollywood Casino Morgantown opened to the public on Wednesday at 11 a.m., Rod Merrill and his wife Allison were ready to pull up and check out the location.

Merrill from Elberson nearby says he wasn’t a gamer but wanted to see someone based in the Wyomissing. Penn National Gaming The new Cairner Bong Township casino.

Like many others in the area, Merrill has seen 81,000 square foot buildings spring up from vacant lots near the intersection of Route 10, Interstate 176, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike intersection in recent years. ..

“I don’t care at all,” he said. “I play once a year, so I’m closer now.”

Merrill says he has a system to suppress his game.

“When I play, I get a limited amount of money,” he explained. “If it lasts 5 minutes, it’s an expensive day. If it lasts an hour, it’s a cheap day.

After a ceremony featuring business leaders, lawmakers, community members and other special guests, ribbons were cut and dozens of people lined up at one of two public entrances to to open the door. When the first customer entered the building, a string orchestra played “Fly Eagles Fly” and other popping songs.

Her little group of Patricia Gordon and Westchester couldn’t wait to see what was inside. Before the pandemic, she visited the Valley Forge Casino, or Atlantic City, NJ, or a location in Maryland.

“I think it’s great,” she said. “It’s not too far from my house, and it’s pretty neat.”

Characteristics

The $ 111 million casino has 750 slots and 28 table games, as well as space for 10 table games, which is the limit allowed by the Category 4 license. There are also two games. hybrids where players can bet on live streams of table games.

The casino is open 24 hours a day on Fridays and Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. the other days.

In addition to the games, the casino Sports book bar stool together Asian Cuisine Red Lotus Branch with Tony Luke’s, Philadelphia’s iconic cheesesteak stand.

In fact, Tony Luke Jr. himself was there to cut a ceremonial cheesesteak to commemorate the opening. Legendary Philadelphia Eagles Vince Papale, the subject of Mark Wahlberg’s film “Invincible”, joined him.

A huge bar named Bar76 in the middle of the playing field offers local craft beers. Tony Luke’s bar and seats can accommodate a hundred diners. Red Lotus is on the other side of the floor, next to six Asian-themed table games.

For those who prefer to smoke or gamble, there are 160 slot machines and rooms with special temperature control outside the casino.

Customers who use mobile phones for payments can use Penn National’s 3C technology, which provides customers with cardless, cashless and contactless experiences already in use at other Hollywood casinos in Pennsylvania.

cheers

The grand opening ceremony began with a champagne toast from Daniel Im, vice president and general manager of the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Racecourse in Dauphin County. He said it was Penn National’s second Category 4 casino to open this year. Hollywood Casino Columbus went live in August.

“Hollywood Casino Columbus opened four and a half months ago and it was awesome,” he said with a flute. I researched when I was using the script from the Hollywood movie “Mission Impossible”. Thanks to the staff, I was able to rewrite it. “

Ihm said he was especially grateful for the efforts of the entire Penn National family. The other 43 properties in the Company’s footprint contributed to the completion of the project. After receiving approval to build 36 acres of vacant land in 2019, the project A few months late Due to a coronavirus pandemic.

Todd George, executive vice president of operations at Penn National, said it was a great journey to reach the opening.

“I want to thank the hard working team,” he said. “People from all over the company came and helped do it. “

Last weekend, the casino hosted two test days, allowing guests to play when Pennation did a final equipment check.

All the profits at that time, United Way in Berks County, Honey Brook Pantry And that Jarrett Yoda FoundationHelp heroes in needy local communities, including active military personnel, paramedics, firefighters, paramedics, first responders, and police.

Over $ 89,000 was raised during the test and was rounded up by Penn National to a check to the organization for $ 100,000.

“Economic engine”

Barkes County Commissioner Kevin Beirne said the casino “will be an economic engine for many.” Great entertainment and dining experience. “

Democratic Senator Judy Schwann of Ruskoom Manor Township said the opening was a great gift for Burks and paid tribute to her support for the Keana Bong Township project.

“People really stood up and understood what this meant for the community,” she said. “There have been a lot of projects (at Burks) that haven’t seen the light of day over the years. What do you think? Finally something has happened and I’m excited to see it.

Muhlenberg Township Democratic MP Mark Lozzi said Penn National is a great company.

“Of course they are investing millions of dollars in return for their investment,” Lozzi said. “But they donate millions of dollars to charities and small businesses across the region.”