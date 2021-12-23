Elton John hosts intimate February show at Hard Rock Hollywood





Elton John has set a February date for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood for Sunday, February 27. Tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday at 10 a.m., with presales on Monday and Tuesday for casino fans. local social media and other affinity groups. Be ready! @eltonofficial #Elton John #HardRockLive #Entertainment pic.twitter.com/tX7EdetJGP Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood (@HardRockHolly) December 18, 2021 Tickets would be priced anywhere from $ 150 to $ 600, but ‘platinum’ and ‘dynamic’ prices are in play and will likely increase those numbers much more if demand peaks, given that the venue is among the smaller ones. of his schedule for the rest. The dates for the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which were on hold for a long time due to both COVID and health issues Elton John recently treated. Elton John’s tour dates are slated to resume in January, starting his American leg at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on January 19 – a performance that was originally scheduled for June 2020. Other January stops include two shows each. at the Toyota Center and the American Airlines Center. in Houston and Dallas, respectively, Simmons Bank Arena in Arkansas and Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. February has scheduled stops in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal and New York, although it is very possible that at least some of these dates will be affected by COVID capacity restrictions, which were recently introduced in Canadian provinces. due to the ongoing outbreak. His game in the United States is scheduled to end in April, although his full tour includes additional dates at stadiums in the United States. The full list of shows slated for North America in 2022 is included below. For the entire series of shows from Elton John’s farewell tour, visit his site here. Elton John Farewell Tour Dates North America Wednesday, January 19, 2022 New Orleans, LA King Center smoothie Friday, January 21, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center Saturday 22 January 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center Tuesday 25 January 2022 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center Wednesday January 26, 2022 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center Saturday, January 29, 2022 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena Sunday, January 30, 2022 Oklahoma City, alright Chesapeake Energy Arena Tuesday, February 1, 2022 Kansas City, Missouri T-Mobile Center Friday, February 4, 2022 Chicago, Illinois United center Saturday, February 5, 2022 Chicago, Illinois United center Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Detroit, Michigan Little Caesars Arena Wednesday, February 9, 2022 Detroit, Michigan Little Caesars Arena Monday, February 14, 2022 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena Tuesday, February 15, 2022 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena Friday, February 18, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Center Saturday 19 February 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Center Tuesday, February 22, 2022 New York, New York State Madison Square Garden Wednesday 23 February 2022 New York, New York State Madison Square Garden Friday 25 February 2022 Newark, New Jersey Prudential Center Sunday, February 27, 2022 Hollywood, florida Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tuesday March 1, 2022 Brooklyn, New York State Barclays Center Wednesday March 2, 2022 Brooklyn, New York State Barclays Center Saturday 5 March 2022 Long Island, New York State Nassau Coliseum Sunday March 6, 2022 Long Island, New York State Nassau Coliseum Saturday 19 March 2022 Fargo, North Dakota FARGODOMA Tuesday 22 March 2022 Saint-Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Wednesday 23 March 2022 Saint-Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Saturday 26 March 2022 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena Sunday 27 March 2022 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena Wednesday, March 30, 2022 St. Louis, Missouri Business center Friday April 1, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Life Fieldhouse Bankers Saturday, April 2, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Grand Rapids, Michigan Van Andel Arena Friday, April 8, 2022 Knoxville, Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday April 9, 2022 Lexington, Kentucky Rupp Arena Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Columbus, Ohio Schottenstein Center Wednesday April 13, 2022 Hershey, Pennsylvania GÉANT Center Saturday, April 16, 2022 Louisville, Kentucky KFC Yum! Center Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Greensboro, North Carolina Greensboro Coliseum Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Colombia, South Carolina Colonial life arena Saturday 23 April 2022 Jacksonville, Florida Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Sunday 24 April 2022 Tampa, Florida Arena Amalie Wednesday April 27, 2022 Orlando, Florida Amway Arena Thursday, April 28, 2022 Miami, Florida AmericanAirlines Arena

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ticketnews.com/2021/12/elton-john-sets-intimate-february-show-at-hard-rock-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos