Entertainment
Here are the companies with the most wins EVERY TIME
2015: Best dive bar
2015: Best late night food
2016: the best inexpensive dishes
2016: Best late night food
2017: Best late night food
2018: Best Bloody Mary
2018: Best breakfast
2018: the best inexpensive dishes
2018: Best chili
2018: Best dive bar
2018: Best Grilled Cheese
2018: The best late night meals
2019-20: Best Bloody Mary
2019-20: Best breakfast
2019-20: Best Burger
2019-20: the best inexpensive dishes
2019-20: Best chili
2019-20: Best dive bar
2019-20: Best Grilled Cheese
2019-20: the best late-night meals
2021: Best chili
Bunkers Bar and Grill (16 wins)
2015: Best Bloody Mary
2015: Best selection of craft beers
2015: Best quiz night
2015: Best wings
2015: Friendliest staff / Best customer service
2016: Best Bloody Mary
2016: Best breakfast
2016: Best selection of craft beers
2016: the best place to watch the game
2016: Best wings
2016: Friendliest staff / Best customer service
2017: the best place to watch the game
2017: Best wings
2018: Best quiz night
2019-20: Best quiz night
2021: Best sports bar
Marions Piazza (14 wins)
2015: Best Pizza (Local or Chain)
2015: Best restaurant to take an out of town
2016: Best pizza (local or chain)
2016: Best restaurant to take an out of town
2018: Best pizzeria
2018: Best restaurant to take one out of town
2018: Best square pizza
2019-20: Best pizzeria
2019-20: Best restaurant for a large group
2019-20: Best restaurant to take one out of town
2019-20: Best square pizza
2021: Best pizzeria
2021: Best restaurant for a large group
2021: Best square pizza
Dayton Art Institute (13 victories)
2017: Best art gallery
2017: Best museum
2018: Best art gallery
2018: Best wedding venue
2018: Best Gala (Bal des Arts)
2018: Best Festival (Oktoberfest)
2019-20: Best art gallery
2019-20: Best Gala (Bal des Arts)
2019-20: Best Oktoberfest Celebration
2019-20: Best wedding venue
2021: Best art gallery
2021: Best Oktoberfest Celebration
2021: Best Festival (Oktoberfest)
Club des Pins (13 victories)
Credit: Mark Fisher
2017: Best restaurant to take an out of town
2017: Best Steak (chain or local)
2018: Best classic restaurant
2018: Best gastronomy
2018: Best steak
2019-20: Best gastronomy
2019-20: Best old-fashioned restaurant
2019-20: the best onion rings
2019-20: Best steak
2021: Better gastronomy
2021: Best old-fashioned restaurant
2021: the best restaurant to grab one from out of town
2021: Best steak
Other big winners:
2nd Street Market (10 wins)
MJs over Jefferson (10 wins)
Macks Taverne (10 wins)
Dublin Pub (9 wins)
Flyboys Deli (9 wins)
Zombie Dogz (9 wins)
Club Masque (8 wins)
The Barrel House (8 wins)
Carillon Historical Park (7 victories)
Esther Price (7 wins)
National Museum of the United States Air Force (7 victories)
Ozu852 (7 victories)
Taqueria Mixteca (7 wins)
