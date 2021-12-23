Connect with us

Here are the companies with the most wins EVERY TIME

2015: Best dive bar

2015: Best late night food

2016: the best inexpensive dishes

2016: Best late night food

2017: Best late night food

2018: Best Bloody Mary

2018: Best breakfast

2018: the best inexpensive dishes

2018: Best chili

2018: Best dive bar

2018: Best Grilled Cheese

2018: The best late night meals

2019-20: Best Bloody Mary

2019-20: Best breakfast

2019-20: Best Burger

2019-20: the best inexpensive dishes

2019-20: Best chili

2019-20: Best dive bar

2019-20: Best Grilled Cheese

2019-20: the best late-night meals

2021: Best chili

Bunkers Bar and Grill (16 wins)

2015: Best Bloody Mary

2015: Best selection of craft beers

2015: Best quiz night

2015: Best wings

2015: Friendliest staff / Best customer service

2016: Best Bloody Mary

2016: Best breakfast

2016: Best selection of craft beers

2016: the best place to watch the game

2016: Best wings

2016: Friendliest staff / Best customer service

2017: the best place to watch the game

2017: Best wings

2018: Best quiz night

2019-20: Best quiz night

2021: Best sports bar

Marions Piazza (14 wins)

2015: Best Pizza (Local or Chain)

2015: Best restaurant to take an out of town

2016: Best pizza (local or chain)

2016: Best restaurant to take an out of town

2018: Best pizzeria

2018: Best restaurant to take one out of town

2018: Best square pizza

2019-20: Best pizzeria

2019-20: Best restaurant for a large group

2019-20: Best restaurant to take one out of town

2019-20: Best square pizza

2021: Best pizzeria

2021: Best restaurant for a large group

2021: Best square pizza

Dayton Art Institute (13 victories)

2017: Best art gallery

2017: Best museum

2018: Best art gallery

2018: Best wedding venue

2018: Best Gala (Bal des Arts)

2018: Best Festival (Oktoberfest)

2019-20: Best art gallery

2019-20: Best Gala (Bal des Arts)

2019-20: Best Oktoberfest Celebration

2019-20: Best wedding venue

2021: Best art gallery

2021: Best Oktoberfest Celebration

2021: Best Festival (Oktoberfest)

Club des Pins (13 victories)

legend arrowLegend

Pine Club

Credit: Mark Fisher

Pine Club
legend arrowLegend

Pine Club

Credit: Mark Fisher

Credit: Mark Fisher

2017: Best restaurant to take an out of town

2017: Best Steak (chain or local)

2018: Best classic restaurant

2018: Best gastronomy

2018: Best steak

2019-20: Best gastronomy

2019-20: Best old-fashioned restaurant

2019-20: the best onion rings

2019-20: Best steak

2021: Better gastronomy

2021: Best old-fashioned restaurant

2021: the best restaurant to grab one from out of town

2021: Best steak

Other big winners:

2nd Street Market (10 wins)

MJs over Jefferson (10 wins)

Macks Taverne (10 wins)

Dublin Pub (9 wins)

Flyboys Deli (9 wins)

Zombie Dogz (9 wins)

Club Masque (8 wins)

The Barrel House (8 wins)

Carillon Historical Park (7 victories)

Esther Price (7 wins)

National Museum of the United States Air Force (7 victories)

Ozu852 (7 victories)

Taqueria Mixteca (7 wins)

