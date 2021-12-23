Here are the companies with the most wins EVERY TIME





2015: Best dive bar 2015: Best late night food 2016: the best inexpensive dishes 2016: Best late night food 2017: Best late night food 2018: Best Bloody Mary 2018: Best breakfast 2018: the best inexpensive dishes 2018: Best chili 2018: Best dive bar 2018: Best Grilled Cheese 2018: The best late night meals 2019-20: Best Bloody Mary 2019-20: Best breakfast 2019-20: Best Burger 2019-20: the best inexpensive dishes 2019-20: Best chili 2019-20: Best dive bar 2019-20: Best Grilled Cheese 2019-20: the best late-night meals 2021: Best chili Bunkers Bar and Grill (16 wins) 2015: Best Bloody Mary 2015: Best selection of craft beers 2015: Best quiz night 2015: Best wings 2015: Friendliest staff / Best customer service 2016: Best Bloody Mary 2016: Best breakfast 2016: Best selection of craft beers 2016: the best place to watch the game 2016: Best wings 2016: Friendliest staff / Best customer service 2017: the best place to watch the game 2017: Best wings 2018: Best quiz night 2019-20: Best quiz night 2021: Best sports bar Marions Piazza (14 wins) 2015: Best Pizza (Local or Chain) 2015: Best restaurant to take an out of town 2016: Best pizza (local or chain) 2016: Best restaurant to take an out of town 2018: Best pizzeria 2018: Best restaurant to take one out of town 2018: Best square pizza 2019-20: Best pizzeria 2019-20: Best restaurant for a large group 2019-20: Best restaurant to take one out of town 2019-20: Best square pizza 2021: Best pizzeria 2021: Best restaurant for a large group 2021: Best square pizza Dayton Art Institute (13 victories) 2017: Best art gallery 2017: Best museum 2018: Best art gallery 2018: Best wedding venue 2018: Best Gala (Bal des Arts) 2018: Best Festival (Oktoberfest) 2019-20: Best art gallery 2019-20: Best Gala (Bal des Arts) 2019-20: Best Oktoberfest Celebration 2019-20: Best wedding venue 2021: Best art gallery 2021: Best Oktoberfest Celebration 2021: Best Festival (Oktoberfest) Club des Pins (13 victories) Legend Pine Club Credit: Mark Fisher Legend Pine Club Credit: Mark Fisher Credit: Mark Fisher 2017: Best restaurant to take an out of town 2017: Best Steak (chain or local) 2018: Best classic restaurant 2018: Best gastronomy 2018: Best steak 2019-20: Best gastronomy 2019-20: Best old-fashioned restaurant 2019-20: the best onion rings 2019-20: Best steak 2021: Better gastronomy 2021: Best old-fashioned restaurant 2021: the best restaurant to grab one from out of town 2021: Best steak Other big winners: 2nd Street Market (10 wins) MJs over Jefferson (10 wins) Macks Taverne (10 wins) Dublin Pub (9 wins) Flyboys Deli (9 wins) Zombie Dogz (9 wins) Club Masque (8 wins) The Barrel House (8 wins) Carillon Historical Park (7 victories) Esther Price (7 wins) National Museum of the United States Air Force (7 victories) Ozu852 (7 victories) Taqueria Mixteca (7 wins)

