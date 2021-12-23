Who is Shirley Temple? | Bollywood News





Shirley Temple Black was an American actress, singer, dancer and diplomat who was Hollywood’s most lucrative child actress from 1934 to 1938. She was appointed United States Ambassador to Ghana and Czechoslovakia as an adult, and she also served in the United States as Chief of Protocol. Temple began her film career at the age of three, in 1931. She achieved international fame two years later with Bright Eyes, a feature film made expressly for her skills. In February 1935, she received a special Juvenile Academy Award for her excellent contribution as a juvenile actress in moving films during the year 1934. In the mid-1930s, successful films like Curly Top and Heidi came out year after year. . Temple made money from licensed items showcasing its healthy imagery, such as toys, dishes, and clothing. As he got older, his box office appeal began to wane. She appeared in 29 films between the ages of three and ten, but only 14 films between the ages of fourteen and twenty-one. Temple, who was 22 at the time, left the film industry in 1950. Temple returned to television in 1958 with a two-season anthology series of fairytale adaptations. In the early 1960s, she made appearances on TV shows and filmed a sitcom pilot that never aired. She has served on the boards of The Walt Disney Company, Del Monte Foods, and the National Wildlife Federation, among other companies and organizations. She began her diplomatic career in 1969 when she was chosen to represent the United States at a session of the United Nations General Assembly, where she worked for Ambassador Charles W. Yost at the United Nations Mission. United States. Child Star, his autobiography, was released in 1988. Temple has received several accolades and awards, including the Kennedy Center Honors and the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. On the American Film Institute’s list of Best American Female Legends in Classic Hollywood Cinema, she is ranked 18th. Temple has been the target of several myths and stories at the height of its fame, some of which are broadcast by Fox’s news service. She was also promoted by Fox as a natural talent who lacked professional training in theater or dance. She was enrolled in Elisa Ryan Dance School for two weeks to showcase how she learned the stylized buck-and-wing dance. Due to his stocky body type, there have been false reports that Temple was not a toddler, but a 30-year-old dwarf. The myth was so prevalent, especially in Europe, that the Vatican sent Father Silvio Massante to verify if she was a child. Read also: What Exactly Is Cary Grant’s Net Worth?

