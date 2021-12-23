Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez to Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell; Hollywood celebrities who got married this year

It has been a year full of ups and downs as we faced the aftermath of 2020 and continued to embrace the new normal amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After the restrictions and blockages were lifted earlier this year in most countries, public events were finally organized and several celebrities who had suspended their marriages decided to get married in intimate ceremonies.

As for our favorite celebrity weddings of the year, one of the most surprising yet beautiful weddings was Ariana Grande. The singer shocked her fans after announcing she was married to boyfriend Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family in Montecito. Among the most discussed weddings of the year was also that of Paris Hilton. The hotel heiress married her fiance Carter Reum in a lavish ceremony in Bel Air.

There is nothing more exciting than celebrity weddings as we get to see our favorite celebrities at their best. Weddings bring a sense of joy that transcends the couple and their family. Also, who doesn’t look at stunning celebrity wedding photos while they’re posing in their best light. Here’s a look at the celebrities who got married in 2021.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in a secret ceremony at the singer’s Montecito in May. The couple looked absolutely gorgeous and in love when they got married and the ceremony was attended by only 20 people including their families and loved ones.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

the Emilie in Paris star Lily Collins married director Charlie McDowell on September 4 in Colorado in a magnificent ceremony. Collins looked gorgeous in a Rakph Lauren wedding dress. Lily and Charlie tied the knot almost a year after getting engaged in September of last year.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

One of the most discussed weddings of the year was also that of the famous country singer and The Voice Coach, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The duo tied the knot over the weekend of July 4 in their Oklahoma estate. The wedding was celebrated by their close friend Carson Daly. After postponing their wedding due to COVID previously, the couple finally decided to finally get married in July of this year with all of their friends and family in attendance.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tied the knot in November this year. The couple got married to Hilton’s late grandfather, the Bel-Air Estate of Barron. After getting engaged earlier this year, Paris and Carter have decided to take the next step soon. The lavish wedding saw Paris sporting six different dresses over the wedding weekend. Her gorgeous wedding dress was designed by Oscar de la Renta.

Freida Pinto and Corey Tran

Freida Pinto and Corey Tran have had an exciting year as the duo not only secretly married, but also welcomed their first child together. The actress confirmed her marriage to Tran during an appearance on a talk show where she mentioned that they were married during quarantine at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas

This Is Us star Justin Hartley also got married this year. The couple are said to have married in a secret ceremony in May. It was during their red carpet appearance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards that Justin and Sofia were seen sporting wedding rings, confirming their marriage.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage married for the fifth time by marrying Riko Shibata in February this year. The actor and his girlfriend tied the knot at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on February 16.

Lena Dunham and Luis Felber

Actress Lena Dunham also got married this year and the ceremony saw several of her close friends, including BFF Taylor Swift, attend the wedding. Dunham married her musician boyfriend Luis Felber in September. Lena and Luis made their relationship official in June earlier this year.

Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan

The daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, Meadow Walker, also got married this year. It was a touching marriage as a close friend of Paul’s from the Fast and Furious franchise, Vin Diesel accompanied Meadow down the aisle as she married boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan in October of this year.

Will Forte and Olivia Modling

Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte married his fiancee Olivia Modling in July of this year. It was confirmed by Forte in December that he had secretly married in New Mexico. The couple got engaged last year during the COVID lockdown.

Malala and Asser Malik

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai announced her marriage to Asser Malik in November. The couple got married in Birmingham, UK, in an Islamic ceremony. Confirming the same, Malala tweeted and wrote: “Asser and I got married to be lifelong partners.”

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett

Another secret wedding that has surprised everyone this year is that of Anna Faris and Michael Barrett. Anna Faris revealed on her podcast that she and cinematographer Barrett secretly married in a ceremony at the courthouse in Washington state.

Which celebrity wedding were you most excited to hear about? Tell us in the comments below.

READ ALSO: Hollywood Breakups of the Year: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik to Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber