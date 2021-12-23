‘The Nutcracker’ cancels remaining Toronto performances due to COVID cases – Toronto





it had to be Nutcracker the triumphant return of ballet on stage in front of a full audience. The dear holiday tradition was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But less than a week after the Tchaikovsky-written production took the stage this holiday season at the Four Seasons Center for the Performing Arts, the province of Ontario announced 50% restrictions on theater capacity. indoor performing arts. Read more: Ontario Reports 3,453 New COVID Cases As Test Positivity Reaches Nearly 10% Then, on Tuesday, the National Ballet of Canada canceled the other performances of Nutcracker due to groundbreaking cases of COVID-19 in the company’s ranks. “All of our ticket holders have been notified and they will all be given options, including a full refund and retention of their Nutcracker 2022 tickets,” a statement read. The story continues under the ad “We are very disappointed, but the safety of our artists, our audience and our staff is our top priority. “ Ahead of the cancellation, officials highlighted their COVID precautions. “Over the past 22 months, the National Ballet has been able to stay away from COVID-19, with dancers, musicians, staff and team fully immunized and rigorous testing and strict safety protocols in place. . The National Ballet will continue to prioritize the health and safety of its performers, staff and audiences, ”said Anastasia Kolotova, communications and media relations manager at the National Ballet of Canada in a statement. at Global News. Trending Stories COVID-19 rules cause delays at Canadian airports amid Omicron vacation travel

Omicron COVID-19 cases drop in South Africa, potentially signaling the end of the wave “Nutcracker is the bread and butter of North American ballet companies, ”said Barry Hughson, Executive Director of the National Ballet of Canada. “But more importantly, it’s a catwalk production. It’s an opportunity for families to experience classical ballet… and to be introduced to our art form, ”added Hughson. Read more: Toronto’s Massey Hall reopens after extensive restoration The National Ballet of Canada announced in September Nutcracker would make a comeback in 2021 with some adaptations to keep performers and audiences safe. These included the compulsory vaccination of all employees of the National Ballet of Canada and members of the public. The story continues under the ad Children of the public, under the age of 12, had to show proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours or of a negative antigen test within 48 hours. Spectators were also required to wear a mask at all times.















2:00

Toronto’s Massey Hall reopens after massive renovation and restoration





Toronto’s Massey Hall reopens after massive renovation and restoration on November 25, 2021

Stacy Dimitropoulos is the Wardrobe Supervisor of the National Ballet of Canada. “There are well over 200 costumes in The Nutcracker,” said Dimitropoulos. But many of the costumes were not to be worn by the usual cast of local children as additional dancers who take the stage as a group of scurrying little lambs or mice. In addition, no famous guest played the role of the canon dolls. Despite all of the spinning spins this year, the company has still been affected by COVID and has canceled shows for the second year in a row. See the link » <br />

