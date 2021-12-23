Ken Schott’s Week 16 Selections, TV Shows – The Daily Gazette





The WFT scared the Eagles and myself when they took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, that random interception that hit the back of Dallas Goederts’ tight foot and into the hands of the WFT, and quarterback Jalen Hurts’ fumble made me think it wouldn’t be Eagles night. But the Eagles took control of the game in the second quarter and Hurts played well.

The Eagles should be able to beat the New York Giants without Daniel Jones on Sunday. But having a short week to prepare could be a problem.

I was 11-5 at week 15. I improved to 137-88-1. You can play the U Pick ‘Em contest by clicking on https://dailygazette.com/football/?contestid=3#registration/login. Here are my picks for week 16. THURSDAY Tennessee 28, San Francisco 24 SATURDAY Green Bay 31, Cleveland 10 Indianapolis 27, Arizona 21 SUNDAY Philadelphia 31, NY Giants 10 LA Rams 24, Minnesota 17 New England 27, Buffalo 21 Tampa Bay 35, Caroline 6 NY Jets 10, Jacksonville 7 Atlanta 17, Detroit 14 LA Chargers 30, Houston 16 Cincinnati 28, Baltimore 27 Seattle 23, Chicago 9 Kansas City 23, Pittsburgh 17 Las Vegas 23, Denver 14 Dallas 34, Washington 16 MONDAY New Orleans 24, Miami 21 WEEK 16 TV SCHEDULE (Subject to change) THURSDAY NFL Network San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m. (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver and Kristina Pink). SATURDAY FOX23 (WXXA), NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m. (FOX and NFLN: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi; Amazon Prime Video: Hannah Storm, Andrea Kremer). NFL Network Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m. (Joe Davis, Kurt Warner, Melissa Stark, and Peter Schrager). SUNDAY FOX23 NY Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara Walsh). CBS6 (WRGB) Buffalo in New England, 1 p.m. (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn); Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson). DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins); Jacksonville at NY Jets, 1 p.m. (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely); LA Chargers in Houston, 1 p.m. (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Sherree Burruss); Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale); LA Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake); Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin); Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib, Megan Olivi); Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross). NBC13 (WNYT) Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya). MONDAY ESPN Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. (Steve Levy, Brian Griese & Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters).

