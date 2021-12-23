Entertainment
Fake ‘agent’ helped 53 students stay in UK with fake references from his fake production company
Bollywood Migration Scam: Fake ‘Agent’ Helps 53 Students Stay in UK With Fake References From His Fake Film Production Company
- Choudhry provided fake salary statements and fake immigration sponsorship papers
- He claimed his company was a key supplier of behind-the-scenes crew members
- The scam ran from January 2013 to August 2015 and six men were charged in 2019
A bogus Bollywood talent agent has been convicted of giving immigrants fabricated credentials so they can stay in Britain.
David Aslam Choudhry and five accomplices provided false salary statements and immigration sponsorship papers to 53 foreign students.
Last night Home Secretary Priti Patel condemned the fraudsters and said they should face the full force of the law.
David Aslam Choudhry (pictured) and five accomplices provided fake salary statements and immigration sponsorship papers to 53 foreign students
Choudhry claimed his company UK Film Productions was a key supplier of behind-the-scenes crew members for Bollywood films.
But an investigation by immigration officials found the business was little more than a desk with a table and two chairs in Hounslow [in west London], said a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.
Choudhry and his co-conspirators aided foreign nationals whose student visas were about to expire, by providing fake salary records for non-existent roles in production, special effects and advertising in the industry from Bollywood.
The scam ran from January 2013 to August 2015, and the six men were charged in 2019.
Last night Home Secretary Priti Patel (above) condemned the fraudsters and said they should face the full force of the law
At Southwark Crown Court in south London on Monday, Choudhry, 51, was convicted of aiding illegal immigration and convicted on three counts of conspiracy to commit fraud.
The five accomplices were also found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud, and two of them were found guilty of obtaining permission to remain in the UK by deception.
All six will be sentenced in February.
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10337687/Fake-agent-helped-53-students-stay-UK-false-references-phoney-production-company.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]