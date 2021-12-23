Fake ‘agent’ helped 53 students stay in UK with fake references from his fake production company

A bogus Bollywood talent agent has been convicted of giving immigrants fabricated credentials so they can stay in Britain.

David Aslam Choudhry and five accomplices provided false salary statements and immigration sponsorship papers to 53 foreign students.

Last night Home Secretary Priti Patel condemned the fraudsters and said they should face the full force of the law.

Choudhry claimed his company UK Film Productions was a key supplier of behind-the-scenes crew members for Bollywood films.

But an investigation by immigration officials found the business was little more than a desk with a table and two chairs in Hounslow [in west London], said a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.

Choudhry and his co-conspirators aided foreign nationals whose student visas were about to expire, by providing fake salary records for non-existent roles in production, special effects and advertising in the industry from Bollywood.

The scam ran from January 2013 to August 2015, and the six men were charged in 2019.

At Southwark Crown Court in south London on Monday, Choudhry, 51, was convicted of aiding illegal immigration and convicted on three counts of conspiracy to commit fraud.

The five accomplices were also found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud, and two of them were found guilty of obtaining permission to remain in the UK by deception.

All six will be sentenced in February.