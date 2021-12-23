The actor who played Buzz on “Home Alone” surrenders to police after allegedly trying to strangle his girlfriend in Oklahoma City





OKLAHOMA CTY, Oklahoma (KFOR) The actor who played Buzz McCallister in the beloved Christmas movies Alone at home and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York surrendered to the police on Wednesday morning. Devin Ratray faces charges of beating and attempting to strangle his girlfriend while they were in Oklahoma City earlier this month. “Sir. Ratray denies ever getting a hold of her or doing anything about anything like that,” Oklahoma attorney Scott Adams said. This is how you die. The actor who played Buzz on Home Alone faces charges of allegedly trying to strangle his girlfriend in Oklahoma City

Adams represents Ratray. Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater shared with KFOR an affidavit of probable cause for the charges against the 44-year-old actor. NEW YORK – AUG 18: Devin Ratray attends the “My One And Only” premiere at the Paris Theater on August 18, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess / Getty Images) Ratray, who played the older brother of Macaulay Culkins’ character Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone films, faces assault and battery with strangulation and battery charges. Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Powers filed the charges in Oklahoma County District Court on Tuesday, December 21. Report: parents of actress Alicia Witt found dead in their home

Ratray came to Oklahoma City to appear as a celebrity guest at OKC’s Pop Christmas Con, an event held December 4-5 at Wyndham Garden Airport in Oklahoma City. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 25: Actor Devin Ratray attends the BVLGARI “Decades of Glamor” Oscar Party at Soho House on February 25, 2014 in West Hollywood, California., (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images) Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department interviewed Ratrays’ girlfriend. His report of the alleged assault and battery was included in the affidavit. “He is facing charges now because obviously she had made allegations that he had strangled her,” Adams said. “And for about a day, she changed her story from a disagreement or an argument to all of a sudden he strangled her.” The girlfriend claimed Ratray got angry because she didn’t charge two women for her autograph cards. They got into a fight and she left Coyote Ugly, leaving him inside as she made her way to the hotel they were staying at, Hyatt Place Oklahoma City, according to the affidavit. Could New DNA Technology Solve JonBenet Ramsey Case?

[The] the victim had difficulty breathing while being strangled and with the accused’s hand over her mouth, Burnett wrote in her report. That’s how you die, Ratray said, suffocating her, according to Burnetts’ report. Mr. Ratray denies ever getting a hold of her or doing anything about anything like it, ”Adams said. What we do know is who he was with and he was from out of town [and] disagreed. She finally called the police. They attended the scene and two patrollers spoke to Mr. Ratray. They spoke to the female. They did not see anything that they thought was sufficient to place him under arrest or take him into custody. However, court records indicate that the woman suffered multiple injuries, including bruising under her left eye, marks under her right eye, marks above the left side of her upper lip, a bruise on her chest and a sore right arm.



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfor.com/news/local/actor-who-played-buzz-in-home-alone-turns-himself-in-to-police-on-charges-after-allegedly-trying-to-strangle-girlfriend-while-in-oklahoma-city/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos