Fact Check: How realistic is Cohen’s projection of 10,000 new COVID cases per day at peak omicron?
RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) Ten thousand new cases of COVID-19.
That’s the number Dr. Mandy Cohen says she expects the omicron variant to cause so many every day when it peaks.
But how realistic is the projection of the secretaries of the Department of Health and Social Services?
REQUIREMENT: I don’t want to give details here. But I think we could see up to 10,000 cases per day at the peak. It’s so contagious, Cohen said earlier this week.
FACTS: That figure seems fair, said Dr. David Weber, an infectious disease specialist at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.
Weber called it very reasonable to expect many cases per day across the state in the next 1-4 weeks.
We asked NCDHHS where the Cohens number came from.
In previous outbreaks, such as earlier this summer with the rise of the delta and last winter before vaccines became widely available, we were seeing the number of daily cases peak between 8,000 and 10,000 cases per day, the said. spokesperson Catie Armstrong.
With the holiday gatherings and the increase in cases, we know that the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 is already spreading in North Carolina. Omicron is rapidly replacing delta nationally and globally, and we expect it to become the predominant variant in North Carolina in the coming weeks, she continued.
Weber says the projection makes sense because of the speed at which the variant spreads.
It’s not a surprising number she developed, he said. And I’m sure it’s based on analysis of North Carolina’s own data.
In the 21 months of the pandemic, the daily number of cases exceeded 10,000 only five times, and two of them were due to data glitches, including the single-day record of 12,079 case on February 3 of this year.
But it could be different, Weber said.
If you look at what’s going on around the world, and all over the world, you can see an explosive rise in omicron with a huge increase in the number of cases, Weber said.
Omicron could end up being less likely than Delta to cause severe COVID, which could lead to a lower hospitalization rate.
Yet with such a massive number of cases, it might not matter because a small percentage of a very large number is always a very large number.
If cases double or triple, then even if per 100 cases fewer people are admitted to hospital, we may have substantial problems in North Carolina, Weber said.
A popular University of Washington projection projects the possibility of an even higher number of cases.
In a worst-case scenario, we could have a high of over 21,000 new cases on January 28, before those numbers start to drop in February.
But that projection includes people who catch the virus without being tested. It also says that with universal masking, the number of daily cases will drop below 650 per day by New Year’s Day.
2/ https://www.wavy.com/news/health/coronavirus/fact-check-how-realistic-is-cohens-projection-of-10000-new-covid-cases-per-day-at-omicron-peak/
