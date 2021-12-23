Actor James Franco speaks out on misconduct allegations, admits to having sex with students





item Six months after settling a lawsuit accusing him and two other men of running a drama school that sexually exploited female students, actor James Franco admitted in a podcast that he had sex with students. , but said they were consensual encounters. “During my teaching, I slept with students, and that was wrong,” Franco said in an interview that airs Thursday on “The Jess Cagle Podcast”. “But like I said, that’s not why I started school and I wasn’t the person who selected the people to be in the class,” the actor said. “So that wasn’t a ‘blueprint’ on my part. But yeah, there were some instances where, you know what, I was in a consensual relationship with a student and I shouldn’t have been. ‘to be.” Franco detailed his long-standing battle with sex addiction after recovering from an early addiction to alcohol. RELATED: James Franco’s ex-students file sexual impropriety complaint “What’s insidious is that I have been sober from alcohol the entire time. And I’ve been attending meetings the entire time,” he said. “I even tried to sponsor other people. So in my head it was like, ‘Oh, I’m sober. I’m living a spiritual life.’ Where next, I’m acting all these other ways now, and I couldn’t see it. “ He said he had been in treatment for sex addiction for four years. Receive your best stories daily! Sign up for the FOX 11 Fast 5 newsletter. And receive news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android. Franco and his co-defendants Vince Jolivette and Jay Davis reached a $ 2.2 million settlement in June of a 2019 class action lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, whose allegations included fraud, sexual harassment and discrimination, as well as civil rights violations. According to court documents, the overall settlement was $ 2.235 million, with $ 894,000 of that amount settling the two plaintiffs’ sexual exploitation claims and $ 1.341 million going to a fund for the rest of the group. Group members include those who paid tuition for Studio 4 Film School classes in New York or Los Angeles. Tither-Kaplan and Gaal said in their lawsuit that they were attending Studio 4 School, which closed in 2017. The lawsuit says they hoped to find work through the defendants’ production companies. While James Franco touted that a difference between Studio 4 and other theater schools was its ability to channel promising talent into its projects, the reality was that he was looking to create a pipeline of young women who were subject to her personal and professional sexual exploitation, in the name of education, “the lawsuit said. Franco, Jolivette and Davis have always denied any wrongdoing. In the podcast interview, Franco denied attempting to create a “young women pipeline” with the school. But he lamented the decision to call one of the school’s courses a “masterclass” in “sex scenes”. He insisted that he had not slept with any student in that class. Franco said he had a long history of infidelity, saying “I cheated on everyone” but that model broke up with current girlfriend Isabel Pakzad. Tune into FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest news from Southern California.

