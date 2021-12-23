Wealthy TV Producer Pleads Not Guilty to Pedophilia Charges | Entertainment





PA

BURLINGTON, Vermont (AP) A television producer pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to paying a Nevada woman to bring her 9-year-old daughter to Vermont to engage in illegal sex at a ski house in Ludlow. John Griffin, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut, appeared in federal court in Burlington to plead not guilty to three counts of seduction. Court records indicate Griffin did not object to a prosecutors’ request for his arrest. The request for detention says Griffin is charged with a felony involving the sexual assault of a nine-year-old child and carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years after conviction. In court documents, prosecutors described Griffin as a wealthy man who attempted to cheat, suppress, and spend to avoid being held accountable. The documents also indicate that Griffin also has a history of mental illness and substance abuse. On December 9, a Vermont grand jury entered a three-count indictment against Griffin. He was arrested in Connecticut on December 10. People also read … Griffins Vermont attorney David Kirby declined to comment on Wednesday. A request for detention filed by prosecutors ahead of Wednesday’s arraignment indicates that in a September 2, 2020 interview with FBI agents, Griffin said he met the 9-year-old mother on a sex website. He said he paid for the woman and her daughter to fly to Boston in July 2020. He picked them up from the airport and drove them to his Ludlow ski house. He admitted to seeing the child engage in sexual acts with his mother. Griffin said the activity was the mother’s idea, but this was contradicted by the content of Griffins’ chat communications with the girl’s mother and other parents of underage girls who were later discovered, according to court documents. The girl told investigators Griffin sexually assaulted her while in Vermont and addressed her using derogatory terms, court documents show. Griffin also apparently tried to pay a potential witness, another parent of the 9-year-old girl, by wire-depositing $ 4,000 to that parent, according to the detention petition. Griffin worked for CNN but has been fired since his arrest, the channel said on Wednesday. On December 11, the day after Griffin’s arrest, CNN reported that he had worked on the network for about eight years. The charges against Mr. Griffin are deeply troubling, an anonymous CNN spokesperson quoted in the article said. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

