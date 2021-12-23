Parents of actress Alicia Witt found dead in Worcester home – CBS Boston

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) The parents of actress Alicia Witt were found dead in their Massachusetts home by police after she had not heard from them for several days and asked a relative to watch them .

The deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found on Monday evening, are not considered suspicious, Worcester police said.

I contacted a cousin who lives near my parents to watch them. Unfortunately, the result was unimaginable, Witt wrote in a statement. I’m asking for some privacy right now to cry and to understand this turn of events and surreal loss.

The couple were reported to have had furnace issues and were using a heater, police said, but firefighters said there was no sign of carbon monoxide in the house, The Telegram & reported. Gazette.

There was no obvious sign of trauma, said Police Lt. Sean Murtha. Autopsies are scheduled.

Witt made her acting debut at the age of 7 in 1984’s Dune and has also appeared in Orange Is the New Black, Twin Peaks and The Walking Dead. She is also a classically trained pianist and recording artist whose last album The Conduit was released in the fall.

