Navajo Nation Finalizes Capital Expenditure Funding Agreements





FARMINGTON Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez finalized intergovernmental agreements for the tribe to receive part of the capital spending funding for 11 infrastructure projects in New Mexico chapters. In March, the New Mexico legislature approved Bill 285, and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham proclaimed it into law on April 9. The Navajo Nation received $ 14.9 million through the bill to fund various infrastructure projects in the chapter areas. State lawmakers have also re-authorized the use of capital spending funding approved in 2020 for several projects on tribal lands, the president’s office said in April. Nez signed the documents, which provide $ 3.28 million for the 11 projects, on Dec. 17, according to his office. “With the signing of intergovernmental agreements, these vital projects take one step closer to completion for the benefit of our people and our Navajo community,” Nez said in the press release. The following are the San Juan County Northern Agency Chapter projects that will receive funding: $ 100,000 to plan, design, build and purchase solar street lights at Shiprock Industrial Park.

$ 500,000 to acquire easements and rights of way, and to plan, design and construct, including surveying and archaeological and environmental studies, improvements to the water supply system for the regional water supply project. water from the San Juan side in the TsAlnaozt’i ‘chapter.

$ 599,000 to acquire easements and rights of way, and to plan, design and construct, including surveying and archaeological and environmental studies, improvements to the water supply system for the regional water supply project. water of lateral San Juan in the chapter Naschitti.

$ 100,000 to acquire easements and rights of way, to conduct land surveying, archaeological and environmental studies, and to plan, design and construct water supply system upgrades for the regional water supply project. San Juan side in the Two Gray Hills chapter. The San Juan Lateral is part of the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project. This is the planned pipeline to bring water from the San Juan River to Gallup and communities in the Navajo Nation. Construction on the San Juan side was about 50% complete in April, according to the US Bureau of Reclamation. The capital expenditure funding secured by the tribe will help with preconstruction work to ultimately connect Naschitti, TsAlnaozt’i ‘and Two Gray Hills to the pipeline. Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for the Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at [email protected]. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Daily Times.

