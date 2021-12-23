Vishaal Rasquinha sets benchmarks by hosting biggest Bollywood wedding of the year

Who doesn’t like weddings? And when it comes to a Bollywood wedding, everyone who is on site is delighted to be there. At such weddings only a few are lucky enough to shine and a similar opportunity was given to Vishaal Rasquinha when asked to host the most celebrated Bollywood wedding of the year.

Despite being booked as emcee for two weeks before the wedding, Vishaal Rasquinha couldn’t digest the offer. He’s been to several weddings around the world, but hosting Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding was a bit personal to him.

Emphasizing his equivocal feelings, Vishaal Rasquinha said: “I am the biggest fan of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Therefore, when I was called for the wedding, I couldn’t believe the luck that was offered to me. To me it was nothing less than those things that were extremely good to be true.

Continually jostling each other for 8 years, Vishaal has covered some of the biggest events including the Indian Premier League. He was also the official United Nations emcee in India. His perseverance made him an excellent soul for this field. Besides, her work at the most celebrated wedding of 2021 is proof of her sincere efforts for any event. As of today, he is considered to be the best emcee of India and winning the Wedding Sutra ‘Wedding Emcee of The Year – Platinum’ award for the years 2020 and 2021, vindicated by Vishaal.

While chatting about his long-term work at three-day weddings, this is what Vishaal says: “I have always trusted to go and get my mirth on stage, whatever the event or the conditions put under my nose. I only promise to make my client’s dearest day. more memorable. “

Asked about the most unique element of marriage, namely secrecy, here are Vishaal’s words: “A wedding is bound to be a special event for anyone who takes this step. If the duo choose to keep it private, it doesn’t matter who they are. , my goal is always to fulfill their wishes. Even now, I decline any questions or requests for marriage information from specific portals, and will continue to do so. “Maintaining professionalism is the event fundamental to its work ethic.

Even after getting many accomplishments and applause at the age of 28, Vishaal still believes the biggest is yet to come as he will start with the design of these luxury weddings as well. “Organizing such a high-end wedding is definitely a highlight of my career. However, it also allowed me to have a vision to write and achieve bigger goals. While the kind of opportunities I have planned for the future are amazing, yet additionally, I have a desire to build my legacy in the Indian wedding industry. Therefore, I constantly keep an eye on what I will do next! Vishaal said, discussing his plan.

You can also listen to Vishaal’s stories and insights into how weddings work on India’s only luxury wedding podcast: “Behind The Shaadi”. It not only hosts the podcast, but the product as well. This podcast is available on Spotify or any other platform where podcasts are accessible.

Vishaal Rasquinha has marked his mastery by being a presenter, moderator and presenter for various events and occasions. The artist plays a central role in finding a distinct sense of charm and vitality in each scene. With the same vigor, Vishaal has organized events for clients such as Rajasthan Royals and some very high society weddings in India and abroad. The artist is always looking to exploit the next new opportunity by spreading his charisma and he wants to continue doing so.

