23-26 December: Live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week's roundup of live entertainment in and around Manchester
THURSDAY 23 DECEMBER
- Alli Beaudry / Currier (Manchester) / 5 p.m.
- Paul Lussier / Brother’s (Manchester) / 5.30 p.m.
- Clint Lapointe / Fratellos (Nashua) / 5:30 p.m.
- Justin Cohn / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30 p.m.
- Pete Peterson / KC’s (Manchester) / 6 p.m.
- Brian James / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6 p.m.
- Trent & Jake / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6.30 p.m.
- Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (London) / 7 p.m.
FRIDAY DECEMBER 24
- Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 4 p.m.
- Phil Jakes / Copper door (Salem) / 4 p.m.
- Bird Friend / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4:30 p.m.
- MB Padfield / The Goat (Manchester) / 8 p.m.
SATURDAY DECEMBER 25
- MERRY CHRISTMAS!
- Mikey G. / Chen Yang Li (Arc) / 7 p.m.
- MB Padfield / The Goat (Manchester) / 8 p.m.
SUNDAY DECEMBER 26
- Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am
- Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11 a.m.
- Steve Aubert / Copper Gate (Salem) / 11am
- Colin Hart / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 3 p.m.
- Elijah Clark / Sawbelly (Exeter) / 3 p.m.
Always make sure to check a website or Facebook page for last minute changes.
The majestic theater
880, rue des pages ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603) 669-7469
The ROCKIN DADDIOS / January 8e at 7 p.m. (Manchester)
- The Rockin Daddios, a vocal group from the Lake District of New Hampshire, are gaining popularity in New England. They are well known for their great harmonies and are known to include audience participation as well as their antics on stage. It’s a fun group of guys! Join them (and their group) for an incredible evening of Doo-Wop music that will keep you going as we stroll through the past! The Rockin Daddios will NOT disappoint!
COMEDY WEEKEND / January 21-23 (Manchester)
- A couple in their forties and a couple in their twenties accidentally rented the same chalet for a weekend by mistake. They decide to share it and we witness the comic clash between the generations. His homemade humor strikes a chord with viewers of all ages, and the laughter it elicits is as warm and spontaneous as the dialogue and situations in the play.
The Palace Theater
80, rue de Hanovre ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
NH ECOLE DE BALLETS THE NUTCRACKER / December 26e at 18 hours
- The NH School of Ballet presents The Nutcracker Suite. Complete ballet production with a cast of over 60 students! Come and enjoy this Holiday Ballet classic and tradition based on ETA Hoffman’s story and the music of Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Follow Claras’ journey as she and her Nutcracker Prince travel to Candy Land to be entertained by the Sugar Plum fairy and her friends! With snowfall and a growing Christmas tree, this ballet will entertain all ages!
RECYCLED PERCUSSION / December 27-January 8
- You might have seen them wow the judges in Americas Got Talent, or even seen them perform in Las Vegas or maybe at the opening of Super Bowl 2017 or in their award-winning Chaos & Kindness TV show. an Emmy Award! Maybe, just maybe, you are one of the few who haven’t seen this amazing sight. Whether it’s your first time or your tenth, a Recycled Percussion show always rocks! Don’t miss this show filled with surprises and audience favorites in an incredible turbo performance. Be a part of a one-of-a-kind show that took these guys to Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world!
Rex theater
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
CHRISTMAS WITH THE BROTHERS FROM SPAIN / December 23e at 7:00 p.m.
- Join the Spain Brothers of Manchester for an evening filled with traditional and original Christmas carols, as well as the mix of Irish and American folk music for which the duo are best known. Join Mickey and Liam on this special evening with the super talented multi-instrumentalists Green Heron.
JUSTON McKINNEYS YEAR IN REVIEW / December 31st & January 1stst at 8:00 p.m.
- End the year with a laugh as NH Juston McKinney presents their must-see show at the Rex Theater! Using Juston’s multimedia dishes on his life in New England and looking back on the year that unfolded!
- Juston has several appearances on The Tonight Show, Conan OBrien, both a half-hour special and a one-hour special on Comedy Central. It also has two one-hour specials that you can currently see on Amazon Prime! Add a few appearances on the TD Garden for Comics Come Home, a Showtime special with Rob Gronkowski, and you’ll see why NH Magazine named it Best of New Hampshire and the New York Times called it destined for stardom. Have the last laugh of 2021 with Juston at the Rex!
FEATURED EVENTS:
EXHIBITION: EMILY NOELLE NYC ARTIST / Dana Center (Manchester) / until January 9
- Saint Anselm College’s Dana Center for the Humanities presents a special exhibition featuring paintings and sculptures by New York artist Emily Noelle Lambert. Lambert has shown his work nationally and internationally in solo exhibitions in New York, Chicago, and South Korea.
- Info: www.anselm.edu/dana-center-humanities or call 641-7700
LIGHTS: Holiday Lights LaBelle (Derry) / Until February 26e
- Approximately 15 light elements will feature LaBelle lights, including meteor lights, a spray tunnel, large gift boxes, light tunnels, and light rugs.
- Tickets: www.labellewinery.com
EXHIBITION: QUEEN CITY SPORTS HALL OF FAME / Millyard Museum / through
- The Manchester Historic Associations Millyard Museum (200 Bedford St., Manchester) celebrates Manchester’s sporting history from 1989 to 2009 with a special exhibit, the Queen City Athletic Hall of Fame. The exhibit features original photos of many of the 240 Hall of Fame inductees, as well as trophies, artifacts and memorabilia from the city’s sports community over the past two decades.
- Tickets: www.manchesterhistoric.org
FILM: WHITE CHRISTMAS / Rex Theater (Manchester) / December 28e at 10 o’clock
