Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose on the red carpet with their families at the 83rd screening. See here | Bollywood

Deepika Padukone is ready for the Mumbai screening of her upcoming film, 83. The film, which she has also produced, stars her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role and is directed by Kabir Khan.

Deepika shared photos of her look for showing on Instagram Stories. She chose an off-the-shoulder black dress for the night. She styled her hair in short Hollywood waves and finished her look with a winged lining and a diamond necklace. The photos showed her posing against a dark green background.

Walk the red carpet in a complementary white tuxedo with a black bow tie and sunglasses. He tied his hair up in a ponytail. Still images and videos from the screening show Ranveer interacting with a child and giving cricketer Kapil Dev, whose story is based on the film, a tight hug. The couple’s families also joined the event on the red carpet.

Ranveer Singh with his parents and sister.

83 tells the story of Team India’s first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983 under the command of Kapil Dev. The film stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife, Romi Bhatia. Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harddy Sandhu and others are also among the featured cast.

In her review for Hindustan Times, Monika Rawal Kukreja wrote that the film “transports you to this time, allowing you to be a part of this victorious moment”. She added: “In all honesty, I really felt like I was sitting in this stadium, cheering on Team India every time they crossed a limit and tearing up the loss of every wicket. On top of that, I couldn’t seeing no actor onscreen during the 160-minute run of 83, it all felt so real.

Deepika and Ranveer recently traveled to the United Arab Emirates for the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, where the film premiered. They then traveled to Dubai for an event, where the trailer for the film aired on the Burj Khalifa.