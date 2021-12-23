Bollywood is no place for friends: Sara Ali Khan – News

The Columbia University graduate, who competes only with herself, has seen the undersides of success during her brief three-year career

I love my job and the people in my industry, but I’m not looking for solace, friends, or fathers here. I have a father, I have friends, I have a mother. I have a sense of who I am outside of the movies and I really enjoy that because it’s not a place for friends. It’s a workplace. “

This is Bollywood and the person commenting on it is one of its brightest stars, Sara Ali Khan, who is quite captivating in her latest film, “Atrangi Re”, starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

An extraordinary character

It’s not for nothing that the 26-year-old graduated from Columbia University, an Ivy League college in New York. Sharp as a stiletto and quick with her repartee, she stands out in a sea of ​​newcomers, some with famous last names and others without, who seek their dreams in Bollywood.

“At the time, even before my first movie, ‘Kedarnath’ was released, people would come to me and tell me that you know you are so strong you only want to wear Indian clothes you should go to. grooming lessons. present where everyone is also wearing Indian clothes at the airport and walking around with their hair down and I say really, send them to grooming classes. It was authentic when I made it and style when someone else did. What is that ? she asks.

Reality check

During her brief three-year career, Sara has seen the undersides of success before. While “Kedarnath” and “Simmba” won her much praise and love, she was immediately put on a pedestal and just as quickly, she was snatched from him afterwards. and ‘Love Aaj Kal’. ‘Atrangi Re’ came to him at a very low point in his career in 2020. don’t get love and appreciation, it makes me weak, and when I’m forced to be home like someone who is lively and wants to live a life and go out and do a good job, it makes me disappointed and restless. “

‘Atrangi Re’, which was filmed in Varanasi, Madurai and Delhi, began 10 days after filming ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and its first show ended a day before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thus, on March 19, she was on a set of 200 people and the following days, she was in confinement.

Rinku Suryanvanshi, a firecracker

Her character in “Atrangi Re”, Rinku Suryanvanshi, who is in love with two men, is a firecracker, but she also has her calmer moments, in which she has to match the incredible emotional agility and physical malleability of Dhanush. How many Muku, the stubborn daughter of the Hindu priest of “Kedarnath”, did she see in Rinku? “Rinku is very different. Muku comes from a more supportive family, a relatively privileged space and grew up with a loving family. Rinku has an innocence and a vulnerability that Muku did not have. Let’s just say Muku is my first one. love and Rinku is my true love, ”she said.

She has a deeper connection to Rinku and this is demonstrated by the way she almost single-handedly promoted the film through towns and shoes, brimming with her jokes and rhyming couplets. From Madhuri Dixit to Ranveer Singh to Salman Khan, she performed the film’s electric movie song on all possible social media platforms. “ On my own, he got me out of a very gloomy year, so it’s up to me to promote him myself, if need be. “

Poster child

Daughter of actress Amrita Singh and actor Saif Ali Khan, who separated in 2004, she has managed to star in well-adjusted stepfamilies. She is friends with her father’s second wife, Kareena Kapoor-Khan, and adores her much younger brothers-in-law, while often starring her brother Ibrahim, who assists Karan Johar on his new movie “Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani “.

She also struggled with her weight in her teens, and spoke about it often on public platforms.

Already in the process of preparing for her next film with Vicky Kaushal, she is a natural subject of interview and is a human citation machine.

She only competes with herself. “I realized early in the day that there will always be someone who will do something other than me, it’s more genuine to them. My only chance to be here is to be honest with who I am and adhere to it constantly, ”she says.

An honest and ambitious young girl

And who is she? She laughs, “I’m an honest, ambitious young girl with a decent number of insecurities and vulnerabilities. I want to go out there, do a good job and make my mom proud.”

But it’s not like it’s run by anyone, not her mom or her managers. She says, “I’m lucky everyone from my mom down to the bottom understands what kind of person I am. You can advise me, you can guide me, but you can’t manicure or teach me. This is how I operate at a fundamental level. “

Unlike her contemporaries, she is also fortunate that her emotional language is Hindi, just as her co-star Dhanush’s first emotional language is Tamil. “At the height of my emotions, Hindi is what I’m going towards, the happiest, the saddest and the most angry,” she adds.

She has a strong sense of who she is, whether it’s her love for Indian clothes or her parting in the middle. That’s not to say she won’t try on anything new, the occasional Dolce and Gabbana and Manolos dress and slanted hair is also excellent. But she doesn’t want to pretend to be something that she’s not.

In no time, she worked with an eclectic mix of directors. What did she learn from each of them: I learned the passion of Gattu Sir (Abhishek Kapoor who directed ‘Kedarnath’); presentation and high energy of Rohit Shetty (director of Simmba); I learned the sensitivity of Imtiaz Sir (Imtiaz Ali who directed ‘Love Aaj Kal’), and (sparkle in the eye) by David Sir (David Dhawan, director of ‘Coolie No. 1’). “And his last director, Anand L Rai?

Innocence and the importance of preserving it.

Being called to a List A party doesn’t make me any less or more secure as a person. Getting a good review or opening does it and that’s what matters to me.

Spoken like the true warrior she is, from a long line of fierce women, straight from Sultan Jahan, the Begum of Bhopal, her great-great-grandmother.

(The author is a veteran journalist and author, most recently of “The Three Khans and the Rise of New India”)