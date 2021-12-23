Salman Khan has a disclaimer for every filmmaker who releases films for 4 months after RRR, check it out!





Bollywood megastar, Salman Khan, is one of the industry’s most loved and respected actors. Recently, the actor was spotted at the pre-release event for SS Rajamoulis’ new RRR movie, where the actor messaged all the filmmakers. The event also saw Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt star in the upcoming film. So let’s see what the Bodyguard actor had to say. As we all know, SS Rajamouli is known to have produced many films which have achieved huge box office success including Bahubali which has been one of the most successful films in Indian film industry. Director RRR’s highly anticipated film also has an action-drama theme that is likely to become a super box office hit. Well, during the film’s pre-release event in Mumbai, fans saw Salman Khan take the stage and share a few words. The actor, in support of the film, sent a message to all filmmakers that no one should “dare to release” any new projects for the next 4 months after RRR’s release in order to avoid all kind of fierce competition. At the same event, Salman Khan also congratulated Jr. NTR and Ram Charan for their performance during the year. The actor claimed he liked the way NTR acted and also called him a natural performer. Along with this, Salman also said: “I have always seen Ram Charan only with injuries. Every time, when I ask him how he got injured, I am told about his training sessions, or filming action sequences, which are the reasons for these injuries. This is the hard work he puts into his projects. Isn’t he just an amazing human being ?! On the work side, we saw Salman Khan make a big splash on the big screens with Antim: The Final Truth by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film was released on November 26, 2021. Must read: Nora Fatehi to become prosecution witness in Sukesh Chandrasekhars 200 crore extortion case, to cooperate with investigators Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

