The Untouchables actor was 88 – The Hollywood Reporter





Nicholas Georgiade, who played Eliot Ness’s muscular ally Enrico “Rico” Rossi in ABC’s hard-hitting crime drama The Untouchables, is dead. He was 88 years old. Georgiade died Sunday in Las Vegas, his nephew and namesake Nick Georgiade announcement. On Facebook, his daughter, Stazi, wrote : “He lived 88 long years and had a good life. He was also a wonderful father to me. I was blessed to have him die in my arms tonight. Thank you in advance to all your kind words and prayers. Brother of a real cop, Georgiade was an inexperienced actor when he appeared in April 1959 as a thug apprehended during a raid on a brewery during a two-part episode of CBS. Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse who would serve as pilot of The Incorruptibles. When the series began its four-season series five months later, Georgiade was now on board as Rossi, a barber who, after a thug killed his manicurist girlfriend in the middle of a shootout, joined the Core team of incorruptible Prohibition-era federal agents led by Ness (Robert Stack). Georgiade appeared in 112 episodes of the factual series narrated by Walter Winchell alongside Stack, Abel Fernandez as Agent William Youngfellow, Paul Picerni as Agent Lee Hobson, and Steve London as Agent Jack Rossman. “I did a lot of research on Chicago and the scams in the [Al] Capone era, ”Georgiade noted in an interview in 1960.“ Playing this role is a living experience and a new experience every time. “ Born in New York City on March 25, 1933, Georgiade grew up on the Lower East Side. He boxed in high school and in the United States Army, then enrolled at Syracuse University, where he majored in sociology and psychology and appeared in a production of Tennessee Williams’ The rose tattoo before graduating in 1957. He studied with the famous theater teacher Herbert Berghof, came to the west and was signed as one of the first members of Lucille Ball’s Desilu Workshop in 1958 after being seen in a small Hollywood theater as Marco in Arthur Miller A view from the bridge. The Untouchables was designed to be unique for Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse, but after Part 1 garnered 56.3 audience shares and Part 2 garnered 64.8 shares, ABC set out to make it a series, which would become known for its violence. Georgiade’s resume also included films such as It’s a crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy world (1963), Young runaways (1968), Stacey (1973), Seven (1979), Mugsy’s Girls (1985), Picasso trigger (1988) and Indecent Proposal (1993) and television shows, notably Swirling birds, I spy, Fight!, Course buddy Course, Mannix, Quincy me and Equalizer. He was married to his third wife, Alicia, from 1977 until his death in January 2017 at the age of 101.

