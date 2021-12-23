Randy Woody and Southbound Give Two Doors a Christmas Day Respite | Entertainment

Entertainment
Randy Woody has a message for those seeking respite from bossy family members on Christmas Day: If you’ve had enough of in-laws, come hang out with the outlaws.
Woody and his band, Southbound, aren’t exactly wanted men (as far as they know), but honky-tonk, hardcore country, and southern rock certainly have an outlaw flavor. And for those who need a Saturday getaway or have no one to get together with, Two Doors Down is where they’ll show up.
I threw my hat off in the ring a long time ago to play music full time, so that’s what I do, Woody told The Daily Times this week. It’s a job, but again, it’s not a job to see these people who don’t really have much and just want to go to the bar. And it’s seeing these people who are tired of their in-laws and sitting at the bar saying, thank goodness somebody’s got live music tonight!
Woody and his band mates have been in the Blount County music scene for 15 years now, and they’ve had a series of record label deals over the year from Cat Daddy Empire Records to 419 Records, a deal which failed last year. Each time, however, Woody gains something: knowledge, at the very least, or connections that have helped him expand his reach.
We traveled our butt this year, he said. We played Daytona (Beach) for bike week and spent a lot of time in eastern Oregon. We were going to go out a lot, we have about five to ten concerts booked in Oregon, and the music festivals that they do are crazy.
We really hit the rodeo crowd that way, and Texas and (Las) Vegas will be in the plans as well. I think one of the reasons it was going so well is the music. Over there they have more of that folk thing, where down here we have rowdy country music and southern rock, so it’s a breath of fresh air for them when I go out there.
Everyone usually asks, where the hell is this guy from? He is crazy! Woody added. Reviews are always great, and the bar owners are like, move here and run for the mayor, because you get it!
Despite such pleas, Woody has no plans to leave eastern Tennessee yet. He still lives in County Monroe and hosts an open mic night every Wednesday at Alcoa’s Par-T-Pub. And on the last Saturday of every month, he pledged to take the stage at Two Doors Down. In a sense, it’s the bands’ second home and a place where Southbound’s allegiance to traditional country music and the outlaw sounds of yesteryear are both respected and enthusiastically enjoyed.
Here, lately, more and more people are sending me videos of their grandchildren dancing to our music and stuff like that, he said. Some people tell me, we can’t even put our baby to sleep, but when he hears your voice sing, he comes out. Other people come to tell us that our music has really helped them through whatever they go through in life.
To me that is probably the biggest compliment you can get. Everyone has different opinions on what it means to do this, but things like that make me feel like I’ve been successful.
And sometimes a show at Two Doors is just what he needs to forget about the tour schedule, the merchandise, and the country music reps that sometimes come sniffing around, hoping the hell turns to something more mainstream. . (He won’t, but that hasn’t stopped them from trying.) Saturday night will be even more relaxed, he said, and in a sense it will be a Christmas party heading south for the boys and their fans.
We have other guys coming out, and we were going to do some kind of jam night, he said. Well, having a bunch of different acts on stage, and I don’t even know who’s all gonna show up. This will be the last show we have this year, and we just want to have fun with the fans. It won’t be a really serious series, but we’re going to have some serious fun.
Steve Wildsmith was editor and writer for The Daily Times for almost 17 years and continues to work as a freelance on current affairs and entertainment topics, local performances, and East Tennessee artists. Contact him at
