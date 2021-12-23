How Kal Penn overcame racial barriers in Hollywood

When Kal Penn posted his bio in November, he surprised legions of fans by announcing that he was gay. The 44-year-old Indo-American actor, who appeared in People magazine 2019 list of the sexiest men in the world, has chosen the vehicle of a revealing and no-taboo memoir to talk about his sexuality and introduce us to his fiancé, Josh, with whom he has been faithful for 11 years.

You can’t be serious, published by Simon & Schuster, takes us through the peaks and valleys of Penns’ trajectory as an actor as well as a person of color and exposes new truths about racialized consciousness in America. Telling his story with self-deprecating frankness, an irrepressible wit and unequivocal intelligence, he opens his heart to readers and recounts how he broke barriers and stereotypes on his journey to becoming an artist, much against the advice of his aunts. and school guidance counselors who wanted him to become a doctor or choose a more practical profession.

When it comes to his personal life, however, Penn is more wary. We learn that Josh is his first name and some skeletal details about the man the actor has remained loyal to since their first date at a dive bar. While telling his sweet little love story, he takes care to remain respectful and fiercely protective of his partner’s privacy; unlike him, Josh is not a public figure and prefers to stay away from the spotlight. In a short, fleeting chapter towards the end of the book, he recounts how he met Josh during his two years as an aide to the Barack Obama administration while leading a multi-faceted life in Washington DC We are told that Josh comes from a small rural town in Mississippi and has a distinctly southern accent, which makes him pronounce petroleum fire as ohlfaar. It has a relaxed and laid back personality and is given to low-key one-liners.

Penn spends little time explaining how and why he chose to go out so late in his life. He does not comment on homosexuality among Asians in America, nor does he dwell on his anxieties of being accepted or his intentions to receive solidarity from the community.

What Penn tells us is the story of his upbringing from his perspective, his adventure in the arts, and his journey since playing a clumsy, goofy, marijuana-hungry Asian American trying from finding his way to White Castle in the first of the Harold & Kumar films in 2004 to working in the White House as associate director in the Office of Public Engagement between 2009 and 2011. Working as Obama’s liaison with the Asian and Pacific Islander American Community (AAPI), Penns’ contribution to the LGBTQ community has been to campaign against the U.S. government’s Dont Ask, Dont Tell policy that prohibited gays and lesbians from serving openly in the army; it was eventually repealed by Congress.

Born in Kalpen Suresh Modi in the diverse New Jersey town of Indian immigrants from Gujarat, he decided to major in theater at UCLA to pursue his dream of being a mad actor. It was a decision that alienated Pennwho writes that he had often been bullied by white children at school from other New Jersey Indo-American students, most of whom intended to be doctors or engineers. Early in his career, he realized he needed a name that was catchier and easier to digest, and switched to Kal Penn to gain the attention of (mostly white) casting directors.

Exposed to racism since kindergarten, Penn writes how his tormentors were invariably inspired by the stereotypical and dehumanized Asian characters in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), The simpsons and Sixteen candles (1984). He decided to be an actor after being cast as Iron Man in The Wizard of Oz at school, his comedic timing winning over teenage audiences. The same kids who spat on us and kicked our asses citing Apu and Indiana Jones … Comedy can bring people together and change the way they feel, he writes.

Hollywood has a long tradition of white actors playing brown-faced or yellow-faced Asian characters, including Peter Sellers as an unknown Indian actor in the 1968 Blake Edwards comedy. Celebration. Growing up watching American sitcoms like The prince of Bel-Air, Full house and Family affairs, Penn got a glimpse of the other side of the cinema while watching Mira Nairs Mississippi Masala (1992), the story of complicated immigrant parents navigating complicated lives in America. Fifteen years later, Nair introduced him as Gogol, the son of Indian immigrants born in the United States, in Namesake (2007), for which Penn spoke from his own experience.

One of the main takeaways from Penns’ memoir is his weariness towards even the greats of television and film who rarely look past an acting race: Racial signifiers are artistically boring because they mean qu ‘a character rarely has agency. Everything is linked to identity. The stereotypical race-based characters, Penn argues, don’t advance the plot – they simply function to serve the arcs of the white characters. Stereotypical portrayal is dehumanizing when it removes the full breadth of what it means to be a living, breathing, multidimensional person with traits independent of identity. Elsewhere, he tells us: Hollywood can be a place that sees you in a way that you don’t see yourself … Acting is about moving people, but in the face of racism, it becomes necessary to put what others see as a professional game face while burying feelings of anger and rage. It’s emotionally draining, creatively suffocating.

Penns’ exasperation is not only his; it’s something that all Asian-born actors share. In recent years, an increasing number of Asian Americans have written their memoirs, from Mindy Kaling of Indian descent to Ali Wong of Chinese and Vietnamese descent. Humor is the common thread of these memories of love, life and showbiz. The undercurrent, however, remains how identity frames, shapes and reshapes the professional lives of these actors. Despite their accomplishments, they remain vulnerable due to their skin color, having to negotiate the steadfast terrain of casting discrimination in an industry that treats Asian Americans as fundamentally different, outsiders and unknowable.

As he is in his mid-forties, the canvas for Penns’ experiences is not too broad, just like Kalings or Wongs. But, at 384 pages, his book is the longest. He seems ready to orient himself in a brain mold, presenting himself as a serious actor, someone who will always stay there until a tight role always comes to him curious, always ready to evolve and learn from his experiences. , good or bad. .