Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu eyes Bollywood and a movie with Shah Rukh Khan





With two Punjabi films to her credit, it was only a matter of time before new Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu set her sights on Bollywood. It’s almost a rite of passage for beauty queens in India with Sandhu’s two predecessors, Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 1994, and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Miss Universe 2000, both having made the leap into the Hindi film industry. . “If I had a chance I would love to be a part of it because it’s my dream. I’m an actor by profession, I’ve been in theater for the past five years,” said Sandhu, 21. The time of India. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu arriving at Mumbai International Airport after her victory in Israel. AFP “I have a vision to influence people and to break down stereotypes about what women are and what they can be, and that can happen through playing. Because today people are so intimidated, so influenced by movies. This is how I can influence people and inspire them by following my passion, just doing the best for society. “ Sandhu, a model, defeated 79 other contestants to win the 2021 Miss Universe crown in a scintillating ceremony in Eilat, Israel, becoming the third Indian woman to win the title. When asked which actor she would like to make her Bollywood debut with, Sandhu chose superstar Shah Rukh Khan. “I share a lot of respect and love for Shah Rukh Khan. The amount of hard work he has done and still does is never enough, I think. But he always stuck, he always has managed to succeed, ”she said. the publication. “And the way he spoke in every interview really inspired me, it’s just your attitude that makes you evolve. He’s a wonderful artist and a wonderful human being.” To work with a director, she chose Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his extravagant films including Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018), both of which rank among the highest grossing Indian films of all time. “I am delighted to be working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” said Sandhu. “I love the way he works, I love the quality, the artistry, the feeling and the depth of every detail that is in his films and his work.” For now, Sandhu will move to New York, home of the Miss Universe Organization, where she will participate in various social projects for a year until she crowns her successor in 2022. Scroll through the gallery below for photos from the Miss Universe 2021 pageant: Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu, left, is crowned Miss Universe 2021 by Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico during the Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Eilat, Israel. Candidates from 80 countries and territories entered the 2021 Miss Universe pageant. EPA Updated: December 23, 2021, 7:44 AM

