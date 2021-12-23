Come travel the world with Lisa Rinna from Hollywood

Hollywood actress Lisa Rinna loves flying with Air France and loves visiting Tahiti.

In the television business, few can boast of such a lasting and prolific career as Lisa Rinna. With her exotic looks, prodigious talent, infectious energy and business acumen, Rinna has become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. She is known to many as Billie Reed, the free-spirited character she played in the NBC daytime hit Days of Our Lives, as well as “Love to Hate Her” Taylor McBride on the Fox’s longtime prime-time smash, Melrose Place. Rinna stars in the hit Bravo series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is currently airing its 11th season. Adding the entrepreneur to her resume, Rinna launched Rinna Beauty in November 2020. The line, in collaboration with SEL Beauty , currently consists of lip kits, including lip gloss, lipstick, and lip liner. 100 percent vegan and paraben-free formulas are PETA cruelty-free certified and can be purchased at rinnabeauty.com. A longtime fashion enthusiast, Rinna launched her casual and chic line for QVC in 2012. With the Lisa Rinna collection, fashion enthusiasts across the country have access to her unique and eclectic taste. She was also a frequent guest host opposite Regis Philbin on the Live With Regis TV show when he was looking for a permanent guest host.

Come find out why she loves to fly Air France and what are his favorite destinations.

What is your favorite travel destination?

It’s hard to choose. I love Tahiti and I love going to Paris. Let’s start with that. In Paris I like to stay in The peninsula. It is magic.

What is your favorite hotel?

Well I would say the Peninsula in Paris it’s right up there I love it too The Carlyle At New York The Dorchester in London. I like shopping in Paris and visiting and going to museums and going out to eat.

Where did you spend your honeymoon with Harry? (She is married to actor Harry Hamlin.)

In Yelapa, Mexico. Off Puerto Vallarta. There are no cars on it, you just have to walk. It’s tiny and it’s quite magical. It’s a very Harry Hamlin kind of trip, he likes distant and funky things.

Do you usually travel first class or by private jet? On which airline?

First class. I love AirFrance, Delta in the states. On Air France, I always have good experiences. I appreciate British Airways and Virgin too much. Air France I love cushions and blankets in your place I find it very chic!

Which brand of luggage do you prefer?

I appreciate Samsonite Softcover luggage not fancy but light and durable not thick and picky. And I can put all my stuff there.

What’s always in your carry-on?

All my tinctures and herbs in case I get sick. Vitamins and cold stuff and I have a little emergency kit in case I get sick.

What do you always order from room service?

Soup, you can never go wrong and love ordering breakfast. eggs and toast a hearty breakfast served in your room. I like my eggs easier or fried or scrambled.

What beauty / health / wellness items do you always take with you on your travels?

I still have Dr. Barbara Storms skin care with me tiny samples I always have it with me. I have been using it for three years and see a huge difference. I won’t be using much else. It’s really super. I swear by it and also Retin-A. This is something that as you get older is an absolute must. My mom always used it and always had great skin. This is the key to keeping your skin beautiful as you age. Plus, you shouldn’t go anywhere without our ICON Lip Kit. I always have my Rinna Beauty with me wherever I go. It’s lipstick, gloss and pencil and we’ve extended to lip enhancers. My No-Filter lip gloss is always with me. My favorite product of the whole range. Right now our best-selling product is the Amelia Lip Kit. I wanted to create the first beauty line based on inclusion. My attitude is to live life to the fullest, and that means everyone: women, men, anyone who wants to look and feel their best. But I also use lavender eye masks because they block out the light and the lavender relaxes me and makes me sleepy. It is so crucial to be your best every day.

How to stay fit and in good shape when traveling? What snacks do you eat on the road?

I am lucky to have good genetics. I walk, walk, walk wherever you see the city and the greatest exercise is walking. You can still get out and walk if you can’t make it to the gym or do yoga or Pilates. Snacks ? Popcorn, almonds, trail mix, crackers.

Best trip ever?

I had a great time in Tahiti and the small islands that surround it are quite fabulous.

Best souvenir you’ve ever bought?

Probably a great shell that I put in my bathroom.