At the renovated Pauly’s Hotel in Albany, the music continues – The Daily Gazette

The Paulys Hotel, located at 337 Central Ave. in Albany, is one of the longest standing local entertainment venues owned by the owner working hard to keep it going in these roller coaster times.

We have redone the whole building and installed a state-of-the-art sound system, said owner Kip Finck, who bought Paulys in the fall of 2019. Stan Denis of Denis Entertainment installed the sound. The acoustics are incredible.

We renovated until February [of 2020], it is all over and COVID has struck.

So we had opened and immediately had to close. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled. We have been closed all year 2020 with the exception of a few shows.

We reopened in the spring of 2021, but not at full speed until the fall of this year, said Finck, whose facility can accommodate around 130 guests.

They were now in place and hoped to expand the 2-3 days a week to 4-5. We always have something to do on Fridays and Saturdays.

With the omicron variant causing increased vigilance against viruses, Finck said: We were following all mandates; that’s all we can do. We have more signage, that masks are mandatory. All my employees have masks. We have made some changes to the way our seats are.

Once customers are seated at a table, they can remove the mask to consume drinks or food, Finck added.

We were doing our best and in the safest environment possible, he said.

The next night of entertainment at Paulys is Wednesday, December 29 at 8 p.m., featuring Ricky Bandana, Treasure Cove, Glue Head and The Pine Boys.

On Saturday January 1, a New Years Eve party will feature Namen Namen, Car Becomes Airplane and The Taxidermist. The following night, live music features The Cryptics, The Hauntings and more.

Many artists are just starting to make a name for themselves. Paulys is no stranger to booming groups. Phish played his first show in Albany at the Paulys in the 1980s, Finck said, and Joe Bonamassa performed there earlier in his career.

He says Paulys, which opened in 1862 for the return of Civil War veterans, strives for quality in music.

We were trying to make everything sound good and get good reviews, said Finck, who previously owned the Northern Lights nightclub in Clifton Park.

Were trying to continue; We had a lot of good jazzmen. They were sponsored by the Three Chord bourbon, which is Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldos. They put on a show for us every quarter. Neil promotes it by setting up these different shows in different areas in which he can bring acts. They come in, they make a spiel on the bourbon and the band plays for everyone. We had a few different blues bands, straight from Nashville.

My experience is in national groups. Right now we were looking for small national groups, said Finck, who noted that before the omicron variant came along, many of these small national groups were just starting to come out of their shell.

A big event every year for Paulys is the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Albany.

Hopefully the March 12 parade comes to fruition, Finck said. It has been canceled for the past two years.

Finck said he recently signed John Valby, aka Dr. Dirty, a musician / comedian who performs parodies and original songs. Hell will perform on April 8. The McKrells will perform on March 11. For a complete list of acts, visit paulys-hotel.com.

Cover charges vary at Paulys, Finck noted, and sometimes parking is available on a lot at The Linda, WAMC’s entertainment venue nearby.

