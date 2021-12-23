Meet a musician now living on the streets of LA

Paul Jacobsen is too easy to overlook. Sitting at a bus stop on Sunset and Alvarado, her frayed beige hat hangs above the square glasses that cover her eyes. At 62, he walks with the slower gait of a much older man. On this late September day, people getting on and off the Metro 603 bus at the busy intersection not far from where Jacobsen pitched a tent on a stretch of sidewalk near an Echo Park mall rarely give him a second glance.

Until he pulled a harmonica out of his pocket and started playing. Then it is impossible to miss it.

There are so many homeless people in Los Angeles right now, around 66,000, well sometimes it’s hard sometimes to stop for a moment and watch them as the individual souls that they are, each with their own dramas, stories. personal and triumphs and, more often, the tragedies that left them homeless. But when Jacobsen hums into his instrument, peeling sounds so painful that they stop you dead in their tracks, you can’t help but wonder who this man could be.

As it turns out, this man once played blues with BB King.

I was just looking for a gig and one of his replacements told me they had an overture, Jacobsen recalls of the day in 1978 when he was a 19 year old musician in San Francisco and found himself on stage at the Bandshell in Golden Gate Park, perform with one of the greatest bluesmen in musical history, then party the night away. I danced with the choristers, he said with a smile. They couldn’t get enough of me.

One of the homeless settlements near the Methodist Church in Echo Park (photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

How Jacobsen went from there to here in the decades between today and is a long and sometimes heartbreaking story. He was born in New York City, taking his last name from his mother because he said his father was negligent and involved in organized crime. As a teenager, he made his way out west, doing various odd jobs until he finally reached Oregon and worked for a time as a ranger. Then he headed south to the Bay Area, where he learned to play the harmonica and guitar and made a living as a session musician.

It’s unclear if this big show with King could have led to a bigger career in music – Jacobsen said he doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about what could have been. But he still stayed in the Bay Area, raising a daughter and paying the rent with handyman jobs. Eventually, when the handyman jobs started to disappear, the rent money also dried up.

He had the help of a family friend who owned accommodation and let him stay in one of the apartments at a reduced rate, said Michelle Tonn, a homeless volunteer from Echo Park who is in contact with PJ as everyone calls him for several years. But when this friend died and his family sold the property, the new owner evicted him.

Eventually, Jacobsen made it to LA, where, like so many others, he now lives on the streets, sleeping in a tent provided by Everyone deserves a roof, a nonprofit organization that distributes mobile shelters for people who have nowhere to turn. Best thing I’ve had, Jacobsen said of his nylon house. Folds up easily, resists sun and rain, and keeps tree sap from dripping all over my stuff.

Paul Jacobsen (photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

The word Hollywood can mean different things. It may refer to the multi-billion dollar entertainment industry that resides in Los Angeles. Or it may refer to Hollywood, the geographic location of the city where soundstages and studio backgrounds line the same streets where thousands of homeless Angelenos have set up homeless settlements with nowhere to go. go.

Sometimes it feels like these two Hollywoods are isolated; a world of showbiz and celebrity apart from that of poverty and suffering. But a closer look shows that some workers in the industry are trying to show some Christmas spirit all year round.

Take Adam Conover, a writer and actor who spends a good deal of his free time volunteering for the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition, a local group that provides food, water, hygiene kits and other items to homeless people. Conover began volunteering while working on the TV sitcom “Adam Ruins Everything,” whose writers’ room was directly across from a homeless camp. He recalled watching as he drove to work in the morning as police and sanitation workers periodically attempted to sweep up the homeless.

Tents were thrown into garbage trucks with all the belongings of the people who lived there, Conover said. I decided that I just wasn’t willing to sit idly by and do nothing driving next to all these people who needed help.

Conover isn’t the only member of the entertainment industry to make helping the homeless a personal priority. According to Janet Kim, one of the co-founders of SELAH, there are dozens of television and comic book writers who donate their time to her organization, as well as dozens of others who volunteer for groups like the Hollywood Food Coalition, which collects unused food from film and television productions and delivers it to shelters and camps.

But when it comes to the big names and Hollywood institutions, there is very little involvement in dealing with this crisis… with one notable exception. DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg grabbed the headlines last summer Los Angeles Times meeting with advisers to Mayor Eric Garcetti as well as several members of LA City Council to discuss the homelessness crisis in the city.

Some collaborators who spoke to The Times said the meetings were largely for Katzenberg to learn more about the nuances of the problem and to ask how more resources could be provided. But an official told The Times the conversation quickly turned into lowered tents. while another said Katzenberg mainly wanted to discuss the scattering of sidewalk camps near schools and parks. Katzenberg declined to comment for this story.

Either way, as the crisis in Los Angeles continues to worsen, public pressure to resolve the issue is growing increasingly intense. On July 28, just a few weeks after the meetings with Katzenberg, the city council voted almost unanimously to approve the application of article 41.18 of the municipal code, which prohibits sleeping in public places. Meanwhile, Councilor Joe Buscaino has made enforcement of the ordinance a major pillar of his 2022 mayoral campaign and is leading a ballot measure, Safer and Cleaner LA, that would ban homeless residents from camping on the sidewalks if they refuse the space available in the shelters.

Local churches like Echo Park United Methodist Church are working with aid organizations like SELAH and Urban Alchemy to provide portable showers and other resources to the homeless. (Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

All of this is potentially very bad news for homeless people like Jacobsen, who has said he is wary of shelters and sees them as dangerous, overcrowded and prone to lump people with mental health and addiction issues together with those who were only looking for a place to sleep. I have this place, Jacobsen said, nodding to his tent. I don’t bother anyone and try to make sure people aren’t bothered [by anyone else]. I don’t want to give this up for a noisy dirty shelter with a bunch of tweezers.

At the moment, the PJs tent is still standing. And as he has for most of his life, he takes things one day at a time. A few weeks after this first meeting in Sunset and Alvarado, we find him at Echo Park Methodist Church, a block or two down the street, using a portable shower and collecting a bag of fresh clothes. He sat down for a spell and pulled out his harmonica, playing a Neil Diamond tune. Another homeless man with his own bag of new clothes and a guitar under his arm nodded to greet him as he passed.

He’s one of the guys I jam with at Echo Park, Jacobsen said. We haven’t been able to do this for a while, but we might get another chance soon.

For a man with so few resources, whom most people barely notice when they walk past or pass him on the street, Jacobsen seems remarkably, almost superhumanly optimistic. It takes a long time to be at peace with yourself, he said with a small but peaceful smile. We are so busy with things, but we never sit down and wonder if we are happy? Happy with who we are? Happy with what we do in this world?

Then he played a little more of his harmonica.

If you are interested in getting involved, consider donating to one of the LA-based nonprofits serving the needs of homeless populations in LA, such as Everyone deserves a roof, the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition, the Hollywood Food Coalition Where Echo park Methodist Church.