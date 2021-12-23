Dhanush’s Return to Bollywood to Akshay Kumar as “Magician”: 4 Reasons to Watch “Atrangi Re”





Director Anand L Rai’s latest film Atrangi Re is scheduled for the first time on Disney + Hotstar on December 24 to the delight of fans. The romantic drama, starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, garnered attention with its songs and effective trailer. The romantic comedy-drama revolves around what happens when a Tamil man crosses paths with a young woman from Bihar. Like the director’s previous films, it is aimed at those who know the heart of Hindi. Here are four reasons to watch the movie. Will Dhanush get big in Bollywood? Dhanush, one of the most famous names in Tamil cinema, made his Bollywood debut with the release of Rai in 2013 Raanjhanaa. The film became a major commercial success and allowed him to break the language barrier. However, he was unable to maintain the momentum so much Shamitabh did not do exceptionally well at the box office. With Atrangi Re, he is ready to try his luck again in Hindi cinema. Judging from the trailer, he is the right fit for the film as his character is a Tamil. His chemistry with Sara Ali Khan also seems intriguing as they are a new couple. Will Rai bounce back from the Zero debacle? Rai, who made his Bollywood debut with Foreigners, rose to fame with the release of 2011 Tanu marries Manu. The film was set in Kanpur and hit the right marks because everything about it – from dialogues to cultural references – was as “desi” as it gets. He scored successes with Raanjhanaa and Tanu marries the return of Manu . The filmmaker suffered a setback, however, when Zero, the biggest film of his career, bombed at the box office. He may be able to redeem himself if Atrangi Re appears as a “digital blockbuster”. ARR at its best Oscar winner AR Rahman is arguably one of the greatest composers of music in Indian cinema. He impressed fans with his work in Mimi earlier this year. the Param Sundari the song in particular has become very popular among fans. He scored a winner with Atrangi like tracks such as Keep and every every have become popular. among music lovers. Rai movies normally feature well-shot song sequences. Sightings Jugni from Tanu marries Manu is an example. It will be interesting to see if Atrangi Re maintains the trend. Akshay to work his ‘magic’ Akshay Kumar Added New Dimension to ‘OTT vs Theaters’ Debate When Released in 2020 Laxmii open to an overwhelming response on a streaming platform despite mixed reviews. He then tried to help cinemas get their mojo back with The lower end of the bell and Sooryavanshi. While the spy thriller did not meet with commercial success, the crime drama set the box office ablaze. With Atrangi Re, it must return to the OTT space. The ‘Khiladi’ plays the role of a magician in the film and his look has already attracted attention. The fact that he is in a relationship with Sara, who is almost 30 years younger than him, piqued the curiosity of fans. Whether the pair looks good on screen remains to be seen.

