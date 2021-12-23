Amul’s post for Priyanka Chopra-Purab Kohli and a Hollywood matrix





Amul shared this post. (courtesy amul_inde) Strong points The film released on December 22

Priyanka Chopra plays a character named Sati

Purab plays a game developer in the film New Delhi: And if we told you, there are not just one but two Bollywood stars in Matrix resurrections? No, this is not a bug in the Matrix. While Priyanka Chopra is actively promoting the film, another desi Purab Kohli and dairy brand Amul have decided to recognize the two Bollywood stars in one of the biggest films of the year. They shared a cartoon version of the characters Priyanka and Purab Kohli in the movie. “Popular in Purab and PashchimThe slogan read. Sharing the post, Amul wrote in his caption: “Bollywood actors in new Hollywood blockbuster, Matrix resurrections. “In the film, Priyanka Chopra plays a character named Sati, while Purab Kohli plays the role of a game developer. See Amul’s post here: Matrix resurrections was directed by Lana Wachowski. Besides Keanu Reeves, who returns as Neo, the film also stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. It also features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Erendira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J Smith, Ellen Hollman and Christina Ricci in key roles. The first one Matrix 1999 film, featured a futuristic world with a simulated reality known as “The Matrix”, starring Keanu Reeves as Neo, who was prophesied as “The One”. The sci-fi franchise The matrix returned for a fourth film on December 22. The matrix published with immediate success in 1999 and was followed by The Matrix Reloaded and Matrix revolutions, both released in 2003. Purab Kohli started his career in the film industry as a television actor. He has performed in many shows and films such as Hip Hip Hooray, Shararat, Bus Yuhin, Woh Lamhe and Rock On !!. He has also appeared in web series such as It’s not that simple, typewriter and By love.

