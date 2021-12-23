The chic Mercedes-Maybach at Lamborghini, 2021 was the year of ‘big buys’ by Bollywood celebrities





Image Source: 2021 WAS THE YEAR OF BOLLY’S ‘BIG PURCHASES’ 2021 was the year of ‘big buys’ by Bollywood celebrities Strong points Kartik Aaryan bought a chic Lamborghini worth Rs 4.5 crore from Italy in April

Arjun Kapoor bought a new Mercedes-Maybach worth 2.43 crore

Kiara Advani recently treated himself to a black Audi A8 L luxury sedan valued at Rs 1.58 Crore When we talk about Bollywood, the first thing that comes to our mind is “luxurious living”. Besides their box office success, glamor, and fanfare, the actors are known for their expensive buys. While some like expensive cars, bags, sunglasses and dresses, others prefer lavish properties. They are very extravagant when it comes to investing in the automobile. Recently, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, among others bought fancy cars, while Kareena Kapoor Khan bought a new house. The property is right next to its old but more regal and grandiose. Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are frequently pictured overseeing construction on Ranbir Kapoor’s new home. Kartik Aaryan (Lamborghini) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan bought a chic Lamborghini worth Rs 4.5 crore from Italy in April. It was said that his four-wheeled monster had to be airlifted from Italy because Kartik just couldn’t wait for the normal three-month waiting period. Sources reveal that Kartik had to pay an extra half a crore to get the car as soon as possible. Yes, he paid extra Rs. 50 lakh to bring this beautiful car from Italy to Mumbai after three months of waiting.Chinese food on the hood of Lamborghini? Kartik Aaryan’s Food Landscape by the Roadside Returning from Bigg Boss 15 Arjun Kapoor (Mercedes-Maybach) Arjun Kapoor bought a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic SUV worth 2.43 crore in September. The actor’s new car is also one of the world’s luxury SUVs ”. Prior to that, Arjun Kapoor had also purchased a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition worth 3.43 crore.Arjun Kapoor buys new Mercedes-Maybach worth 2.43 crore Kiara Advani (Audi) Actress Kiara Advani recently treated herself to a black Audi A8 L luxury sedan valued at Rs 1.58 Crore. Apparently, the actress already has a collection of luxury cars including Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW X5 and BMW 530d. German automaker Audi introduced the Audi A8L to the Indian market in 2020 with a starting price of 1.56 crore (ex-showroom).Kiara Advani Adds Audi A8L Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 1.58 Crore To Collection Prabhas (Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster) Prabhas bought a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster for himself worth Rs 6 crore. He bought the luxury car on the occasion of the birthday of his father Surya Narayana Raju. The Adipurush actor has a keen interest in the conservation of luxury cars and owns chic vehicles such as BMX X3, Jaguar XJR and Rolls Royce. Ranveer Singh (Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule and Mercedes Maybach GLS 600) The Gully Boy actor bought two luxury cars in just a few months! Ranveer Singh bought the bright orange Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule as well as the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600.Ranveer Singh Says “83” Is An Epic Movie Waiting To Be Shot | EXCLUSIVE Vicky Kaushal (Range Rover) Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal also treated himself to a chic car. He became the proud owner of a Land Rover Range Rover car, worth over 2 crore rupees. Besides her new purchase, Vicky also owned a Mercedes Benz GLC and a BMW X5.Vicky Kaushal buys chic Range Rover, says ‘welcome home’ Kriti Sanon (Mercedes Maybach GLS 600) Kriti Sanon had bought himself a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 car. The chic machine, which launched in India earlier this year in June, is one of the most luxurious SUVs in the world. Anil Kapoor (Mercedes-Benz GLS) Anil Kapoor had gifted his wife Sunita a chic new car, a jet black Mercedes Benz GLS worth 1 crore on her birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan (Owned) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has entered her new home right next to her old one. The photos showed an edge of her four-poster bed, a glass door with grid panels that opens onto a large balcony terrace. The balcony area has a chessboard pattern. There are photo frames on the right side of the wall, which have pictures of Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their son Taimur.Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of her beautiful new home Ranbir Kapoor (House) Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor frequently visit the Krishna Raj Bungalows construction site to oversee the construction progress. Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor personally oversee the construction of their dream bungalow.Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor oversee construction work on Ranbir’s new home

