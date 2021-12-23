Entertainment
Long-married Bollywood couples and fans are thrilled for their children
Being a parent is a huge commitment and one of the biggest responsibilities. We live in a society where having a child is considered the most predictable stage after marriage. As soon as Indian couples get married, they are bombarded with questions like “Bache kab kar rahe ho”, “good news kab milegi” and so on. However, the stigma has now decreased and we have to thank our celebrities for it. Time and time again, they have proven that marriage is not primarily about having children.
Being a parent is certainly not a piece of cake, especially when you are an actor. Therefore, some couples in B-Town have voluntarily made the decision to slow things down and live childless lives for a few years after their marriage. With their hectic pace of life and focus on their respective careers, celebrity couples believe they won’t be able to give their kids the time they need. However, their fans are eagerly waiting for them to deliver the big news and embrace parenthood. Here is a list of couples from B-Town, who have been married for a long time and whose fans are delighted for their children.
# 1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were married on December 1 and 2, 2018, in two lavish weddings in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Their wedding was a big deal organized at the luxurious Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. On December 1, 2018, Priyanka and Nick had taken their wedding vows according to Christian traditions, celebrated by Jonas’ father, Paul Kevin, who is a pastor. And on December 2, 2018, the lovebirds had taken their moment spheres in a traditional Hindu wedding. And since the two made the deal, they’ve set some major goals for the couple. Well their fans are now waiting for Priyanka and Nick to establish #parentgoals.
# 2. Sana Khan and Mufti Anas
Sana Khan had started her modeling career and appeared in countless commercials, in addition to having starred in Bollywood and regional films. In 2012, Sana had participated in the reality show, Great leader and had become an overnight sensation. She had found her “Mr Right” and married Mufti Anas from Gujarat on November 20, 2020, in a secret wedding. Now they are enjoying every moment of their marriage phase and living their life to the fullest. And just as the actress had taken the internet by storm with the news of her sudden marriage, her fans are eagerly awaiting them to deliver the good news soon!
# 3. Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapoor
National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan, who loves playing extravagant characters, was married in December 2012. Vidya Balan, who is Tamil, was married to a Punjabi, Siddharth Roy Kapur, in an interfaith marriage with a mixture of rituals from South India and the Punjab. Vidya was in her thirties when she got married, and it was during this time that her work and career flourished. And since then the two have given their marriage complete faith and dedication, and we hope they will become parents soon.
# 4. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja
Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor tied the wedding knot with longtime beau Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. It was after much speculation about their relationship in the media, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had agreed to their relationship and had taken their love to the next level by becoming each other forever. The couple exchanged their wedding vows in a beautiful and traditional ceremony and got married in a Sikh-style wedding according to the standards and rituals followed in Anand Karaj. There have been many rumors about Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy surrounding the wedding of her sister, Rhea Kapoor. However, the 32-year-old actress had bowled her fans by denying speculation about it.
# 5. Nauheed Cyrusi and Rustom
At 33, Nauheed Cyrusi had secretly married her longtime boyfriend, Rustom, in a Parsi wedding on January 05, 2017, attended by family and close friends. Nauheed Cyrusi has acted in countless projects like Kurbaan, Hip Hip Hooray and Just Mohabbat to name a few. Nauheed and Rustom had waited a while before getting married in a holy marriage. Gorgeous actress Nauheed Cyrusi had presented the most beautiful Parsi bridal look at her wedding, which followed traditional Parsi customs at the historic Seth Jeejeebhoy Dadabhoy Agiary in Colaba. And, even after so many years, the two haven’t embraced parenthood.
# 6. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover
The sultry Bong, Bipasha Basu, had married her co-star of the film, Only, Karan Singh Grover. The couple got married on April 30, 2016 and are enjoying marital happiness. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu got closer while filming their movie, Only, in 2015. After dating and making headlines with their romantic fellowship, they sealed the deal. Previously, Karan’s mother was against this marriage due to the age difference but later accepted their alliance. The couple inspired everyone with their romance, and now their fans wish they had a child soon.
# sept. Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar
Urmila Matondkar, who is still considered one of the best actresses to ever grace Indian cinema, has a massive fan base. The actress had garnered tons of accolades, accolades and compliments during her illustrious career and worked with great Bollywood actors. However, in terms of personal life, the actress had surprised all her fans and sympathizers with her wedding announcement in 2016. The actress, who is immensely loved for her fit body, her incredible dancing skills, with her dazzling prowess. actor, had tied the knot with her boyfriend, Mohsin Akhtar, on March 3, 2016, and it had both delighted and upset many people across the country. But the powerful couple never let any kind of negativity affect their relationship and are still going strong even after so many years of their interfaith marriage. However, their fans are eagerly waiting for them to embrace parenting.
# 8. John Abraham and Priya Runchal
From meeting through mutual friends to dating at their wedding, John Abraham and his wife investment banker, Priya Runchal, have managed to book some pleasant surprises in the meantime. The duo had walked down the aisle in 2014, after a few years of courtship. Priya came into John’s life in 2010, when a mutual friend, who worked at the World Bank in Mumbai, introduced them to each other. However, later she had started attending the same gym as John’s, and the two had grown closer and ultimately fell in love with each other. John has turned out to be an amazing husband since they entered the nuptial bond, and now his fans are excited to hear the good news soon!
# 9. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone had taken her wedding vows with her longtime boyfriend and Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh on November 14-15, 2018, in Italy. It was a close-knit wedding ceremony attended by family members and close friends. The then-newlywed couple had shared beautiful photos from their wedding celebrations, officially announcing that they were forever for each other. On several occasions their huge fan base has sparked speculation about their pregnancy and they are desperate to meet Junior Ranveer or Deepika.
Are you also excited that these B-Town couples are breaking the good news soon? Let us know.
