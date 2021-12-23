Bollywood stars dazzle at “83” premiere





The premiere of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s highly anticipated sports drama ’83 was a star-studded affair, with several Bollywood A-listers in attendance. The film stars Ranveer and Deepika as former cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi. The powerful Bollywood couple, as expected, brought their A game to the red carpet. Deepika stunned in a navy blue dress that sweeps the floor with a plunging neckline. With her cropped hair and jewelry-encrusted necklace, the diva channeled old Hollywood glamor for her look. The actor was joined by his dapper-looking co-star and husband Ranveer in a white tuxedo, pairing it with his iconic tinted sunglasses. The actor completed the look with brown suede shoes and a black bow tie. The couple posed with Deepika’s family on the red carpet, with her sister donning a sleeveless red trench coat-style top and pants. The couple of the hour Kapil Dev and Romi were also present at the premiere, with the former cricketer wearing a navy blue sherwani, with a red handkerchief sticking out of his pocket. Romi wore a pastel green and gold banarsi saree, with her hair short and neat in her signature style. Highway Actress Alia Bhatt was spotted on the red carpet in a short black sequined dress, paired with a black tail that sweeps the floor behind her back. The iridescent streak added a touch of fun to his look, with the actor pairing the outfit with a pair of strappy heels. She kept her hair down over her shoulders, sported kohl-edged eyes and a white manicure. Dhadak Actor Jahnvi Kapoor was also present at the event, wearing a classic figure-hugging velvet number. The wrap-around black dress was paired with minimal jewelry, with Jahnvi choosing to wear only a few dainty rings. The starlet’s hair fell in loose curls over one shoulder, adding to the old-fashioned charm of the look. Actor Huma Qureshi walked the red carpet in a little black sequinned dress with puff sleeves, paired with matching sequin pumps. Pankaj Tripathi, who also stars in the film, arrived on the red carpet hand in hand with his wife and daughter. The actor went for the ultimate daddy look, teaming jeans and sneakers under a black turtleneck and navy blazer. In a previous interview with PTI, Deepika talked about working with her husband Ranveer in ’83. They have already worked together in many hits, including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. “It was nice to work with Ranveer in a slightly more realistic setting,” she said with a sigh of relief. “Not having to articulate such intense dialogues with the kind of language we did on the last three films. It was refreshing. In fact, we had to remember that ‘this is the same actor that I worked with’, ”she added. “The characters are completely different, the times are completely different. The costumes, the sets are all so different. We both looked at each other and was like, “Wow, we should be doing stuff like that more often,” the star continued.

