Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu talks about her Bollywood debut plans, doesn’t want to be a “normal actress”

Posted on 23 dec. 2021 | Author YEAR

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu shared her enthusiasm for what awaits her on her trip and also spoke of venturing into Bollywood.

Harnaaz, who already has two Punjabi movies coming up in her chat, is hoping to venture into Bollywood soon.

“I hope to see myself there because it’s always been my passion, but I don’t want to be a normal actress. I want to be a very influential actress, who chooses strong characters who break the stigma and stereotypes around. who the women are and all they can do, ”Harnaaz told ANI.

While Harnaaz has carved her name in history, she thinks she is just another “desi girl”.

“Apart from my passions – modeling and theater, I really like gardening because I have always been close to nature, and I also like to cook. So I’m just another normal, like a desi girl. , I would say, “she said. added.

Additionally, Harnaaz shared that she enjoys being around people.

“I love spending time with others because I learn a lot from others, and that’s life – when we support and learn from each other,” she concluded.