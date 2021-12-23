Best of the Vail Valley: Snow Day Must-Haves

Rose Bowl was voted one of Beaver Creek’s top three courses.

Courtesy photo

The snow is falling and it’s time to gear up and get ready for new trails. Here are the Valley’s best gear, trails and Nordic trails, as voted by our Vail Daily readers.

Ski shop

In an area where it’s common to see a confusing overlap of large companies operating outdoor stores (Patagonia on Bridge Street is actually owned by Vail Resorts), it’s often the local ski shops that earn the shredders’ respect at snow.

Venture Sports took a top three spot this year and describes it well, saying the locally owned and operated company is “not just one link in a huge corporate chain.”

Buzz’s Ski Shop in Vail is a family business that gives owner, Buzz Schleper, a longtime Vail resident, his precious time at Vail Mountain, where he often finds himself riding the golden cabin of Gondola One.

Local snowboard and ski shops Buzz Schlepers took the top spots in both categories.

Courtesy photo

And Christy Sports, while striving to be a bigger entity, still embodies the Colorado character that has made it a favorite for so many years. Christy also offers residents special offers on all-season ski rental for children each fall.

Snowboard shop

For Buzz Schleper, there is no activity like snow, which is why he has been a mainstay of the valley since the early 1980s. Everyone at Buzzs uses the equipment they sell. and hire, and the employees are passionate about finding the best gear setup, whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned ragged ninja. Also, if you are looking for a report on mountain conditions, just ask the staff to take their breaks to go riding.

Transition Sports in Avon always offers great deals on little used equipment and offers new equipment. They will also sell your old equipment. Shippers receive 60% of the sale’s cash value or a 70% store credit for all items sold.

Transition Sports offers exceptional offers on new and little used equipment.

Courtesy photo

Venture Sports has six locations throughout the Valley during the winter where you can rent gear made by trusted Colorado manufacturers like Never Summer and Weston and gear up with everything you need from helmets and goggles to gloves. Venture Sports will also come to you if you don’t feel like leaving the comfort of your condo with its delivery options. Now that’s the service.

Outdoor equipment store

Everything you need to get ready for your next outdoor adventure, whether it’s climbing a 14er, buying new running shoes or a new winter jacket, Transition Sports in Avon, Ptarmigan Sports at the Riverwalk in Edwards and Sun & Ski Sports in Avon have you covered.

Transition Sports offers a variety of new and little used equipment. There are always great finds for bargain hunters to do, and it’s always worth stopping by to see what’s new among consignment items, whether you’re looking for hockey skates or gear. camping and hiking. It should also be your first stop for new skate and disc golf equipment.

Ptarmigan Sports is a must have for anyone who enjoys the great outdoors, whether you are shopping for a new tent or a new pair of running sunglasses. The family-owned and operated boutique offers high-end outerwear, casual wear, footwear and outdoor gear for men and women as well as children. From product knowledge to customer service, Ptarmigan offers some of the best and most promising equipment companies and their friendly staff love to discuss what works and why.

Sun and ski sports in Avon.

Courtesy photo

Sun & Ski Sports in Avon also offers a variety of high-end outerwear and footwear as well as rental of bikes and ski and snowboard equipment. There is also a wide range of helmets, goggles, snow sports equipment and a large selection of swimming equipment. And you’ll find great deals on sales racks when the seasons change.

Nordic slope

The NordicTrack branded machine did not receive any votes in the Nordic Track competition in the Vail area. Locals seem to prefer outdoor Nordic activities, including the trails in McCoy Park and Vail Nordic Center.

East of Vail, the Nordic Center of Vail offers beautiful views of 13,180-foot Mount Valhalla in the Gore Range. The area is used as a public golf course in the summer.

McCoy Park in Beaver Creek is a prime location for backcountry skiing.

Courtesy photo

McCoy Park in Beaver Creek will continue to provide Nordic skiing opportunities during the 2021-22 season despite the development of 17 new downhill trails and two ski lifts in the area.

Best runs: Vail

The crowd favorite in Vail has always been Riva Ridge, which commemorates the nearly 1,000 members of the 10th Mountain Division who were killed in action while fighting in the Italian Apennines during World War II. Vail claims the race is now 4 miles long (this measurement has changed over the years), but nonetheless it is certainly Vail’s longest race.

Next door is Riva Glade, a more natural setting that officially opened in 1974 after being an anonymous favorite for years.

And next to that is Christmas, an easier run in an area that was once known to be a good source of holiday trees for locals.

Santas dress up to shred fan favorite Christmas race on Vail Mountain.

Courtesy photo

Best trails: Beaver Creek

Rose Bowl, Centennial, and Little Brave are crowd favorites at Beaver Creek.

Centennial made prime-time television in 1989 when it became the track on which the Alpine Skiing World Championships were held.

From the top of Centennial, a right turn into Rose Bowl brings you to a real bowl over Beaver Creek Mountain, one of two if you include Larkspur.

And at Arrowhead, Little Brave is a long trail with lovely views of the south-facing slopes of the Eagle River Valley. If you ski at the right time, you might catch the red sandstone tigers chasing each other around the trees before performing buttery maneuvers on their boards and skis.