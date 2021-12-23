Ajay Devgn to Salman Khan, Bollywood stars set to step into South Films now





The record-breaking mega-blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015 gave Bollywood a new appreciation for the Southern film industry. However, actors from the Hindi film industry had previously worked on it in films. The leading female roles Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and even Priyanka Chopra have appeared in Southern films. And now, after Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Sunil Shetty, Ajay Devgan is going to make his Telugu film debut with RRR. Salman Khan also makes an appearance in Chiranjeevi’s “Godfather”. Here are some Bollywood actors who have turned their attention to South Indian cinema with massive Pan-Indian movies. RRR is one of South India’s highly anticipated films set to hit theaters soon. The film will star Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan in key roles. Ajay Devgn in Rajamouli’s RRR Joins Alia from Hindi Movies. According to reports, the actor will act as the onscreen guru of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Ajay will mark his Telugu debut with this film. Another film that has created a lot of buzz is the highly anticipated Telugu version of the Malayalam film Lucifer, starring Chiranjeevi. There are reports that Salman has also agreed to play an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s film. And he apparently set dates for the shoot as well. The film, tentatively named “Godfather”, will mark Salman’s debut in Tollywood. The directors haven’t disclosed much of Salman’s role in the film, but it is widely believed that the actor will reprise his role as Prithviraj Sukumaran in the Telugu version. Sanjay Dutt’s name was also added to the list. Dutt will star in the action-packed Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2018 hit KGF: Chapter 1. He made his Bollywood debut with Rocky four decades ago. Dutt will play the antagonist Adheera, who will take on superstar Yash. Another movie that will feature a beautiful Bollywood kid is director Krishs Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal. There are reports that Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri have been invited to play important roles in the film. However, the inclusion of Nargis has yet to be officially declared. The film is slated to hit theaters around the world on April 29, 2022, in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

