Bollywood’s Atif Aslam to perform at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on New Years Eve





Yas Island, Portfolio Managing Events and the Abu Dhabi Ministry of Culture and Tourism announce that Atif Aslam will put on a captivating show of his biggest hits on New Years Eve. MUMBAI – Bringing the euphoria back on stage, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s premier leisure and entertainment destinations, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Culture and Tourism Department (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Portfolio Managing Events (PME), will welcome the Bollywood singer Atif Aslam at the Etihad Arena for a New Year’s Eve show. The versatile talent, who has captivated millions of fans across the world with his hit songs on superstars like Salman khan, Chahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and several others with his unique and fresh voice are also known to have successfully bridged the cultural divide between countries by contributing his talent to a number of Bollywood successes. Fans will be treated to some of his most popular acts, including “Woh Lamhey”, “Dil Diyan Gallan”, Tu Jaane Na and O Saathi from the Bollywood blockbuster, “Baaghi 2”. Speaking about the event, Atif Aslam said: I am delighted to play on Yas Island. I’ve heard a lot about this state-of-the-art arena and can’t wait to play it and bring euphoria to my audience through my performance. It has been a long and difficult year for everyone and it will be great to host 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.. Atif Aslams’ live concert is a celebration of brilliant music and is sure to be a great way for audiences to relax and connect with music lovers around the world. Tickets for the LIVE concert are available at Eithad Arena & Platinum List. New Years is the time when everyone wants to celebrate the holiday season and this year on December 31, visitors to Yas Island will discover a spectacular destination adorned with festive lights during the winter season, celebrating this special time of year. the year. The sky of the Yas Islands will explode in a blaze of color and light with a fascinating fireworks display to celebrate the New Year. Guests can admire the festive scenery all around Yas Island, Yas Marina and Yas Bay and participate in a New Year’s Eve countdown to celebrate one of the region’s most iconic and festive fireworks displays. Strict health and safety measures will be maintained throughout the site in accordance with all applicable government guidelines. In addition, pod seats have been created so that family and friends can safely enjoy the concert while socially distancing themselves from other groups in attendance. The seating capacity at the Etihad Arena will be reduced with the basket seating structure in place. As an added precaution, face coverings are mandatory for all guests, except when eating or drinking for them, as per government guidelines. Guests aged 12 to 15 are required to show proof of a negative PCR test performed no more than 96 hours before the time of the event. Customers aged 16 and over must present their immunized status (green pass) on Al Hosn and present a negative PCR test valid for 96 hours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.traveldailynews.asia/bollywoods-atif-aslam-to-perform-at-yas-islands-etihad-aren The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos