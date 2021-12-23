Kareena Kapoor says she runs Taimurs classes, her whole day revolves around him and Jehangir | Bollywood





Kareena Kapoor is a very active mother and when she is not working her day revolves around her sons, Taimur, 5, and Jehangir, 10 months. In an interview, she explained how she has changed since becoming a mother. Speaking to a magazine, Kareena said she was very naughty when she was younger but is now super disciplined. She also explained how her daily routine depended on Taimur and Jehangir. I was a very mean kid, and I think I upset my mom a lot. I always wanted to go out with friends, and I often party at school to watch movies and the school authorities would call my mom and complain. But now, after becoming a mother myself, I stick to my diet, and I’m super disciplined to the point of being boring. I like to call it a 9:30 p.m. day, she told Cosmopolitan India. My whole day revolves around the kids, at least on the days when I’m not working. I focus on what they do, running Taimurs classes, dividing my time between them and determining my own nap times based on when my youngest falls asleep. Your whole life revolves around children. Of course, Saif (Ali Khan) and I work a lot, but we also try to spend time together, she added. See also | Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan spoils Taimur a lot: it annoys me sometimes Currently, Kareena is in quarantine as she recovers from Covid-19. She missed her sons and shared touching messages about them. Thursday morning, she wrote on Instagram Stories, I’m still trying to find out if it’s Covid time or not. Anyway, day 12 Two days before Stay safe, everyone. Kareena will next be seen in Advait Chandans Laal Singh Chaddha, with Aamir Khan in the eponymous role. The film, a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, will be released on April 14, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/kareena-kapoor-says-she-sets-up-taimur-s-classes-her-entire-day-revolves-around-him-and-jehangir-101640252729981.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

