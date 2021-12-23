Midland collects donation trucks for Kentucky tornado victims





Midland truck drivers Derek and Melanie Nadolney staged a successful fundraising campaign Wednesday for victims of recent tornadoes in the South and Midwest, nearly filling a trailer they plan to deliver themselves.

A steady stream of donations arrived throughout the day from families and individuals in Midland and surrounding communities, and a team of volunteers helped the Nadolneys organize and fill a trailer in the parking lot of the Valley Lanes Family Entertainment Center. on Bay City Road in Midland.

The Nadolneys travel through Kentucky as part of their regular trucking route and were actually in the area when the series of deadly tornadoes ravaged the state on December 10 and 11.

“We were going between the storm cells,” said Mélanie. “We had no idea how big they were. We just knew there were tornadoes everywhere,” she added. Upon returning to Michigan, the couple saw on the news how much damage had been done and immediately took action. Over 1,000 properties have been destroyed and so far 88 deaths have been reported in connection with the storms. “For years, I’ve always told my husband that if we own our own truck, I want to make a difference if something like this ever happens,” Melanie said. “Well, we have our own truck now, so here we are. “ The couple began making phone calls, asking for donations and putting in place a plan to deliver supplies to those affected. Their employers were happy to provide a trailer for the effort. The original plan was for the donation campaign to continue until Thursday, but before 1 p.m. On Wednesday, the trailer was about two-thirds full. At this rate, the couple said they might try filling another trailer after completing the initial trip. “I didn’t think it would go so well. The generosity has been amazing,” said Melanie. Items requested for the donation include winter clothes, blankets, sleeping bags, non-perishable food, water cans and jugs, personal hygiene products, flashlights, batteries, cutlery, tarps, construction tools, garbage cans, large bags, generators, heaters and propane. Those interested in participating in this local effort can view a list of events at https://fb.me/e/1ozltTNwg, a Facebook page called “Tornado Relief donation drive Mid Michigan” or search @MidMichiganTornadoReliefDrive on Facebook for up-to-date information.

