Hollywood feature film, web series, Bollywood films: how Jacqueline Fernandez was courted by con artist Sukesh





The millionaire con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who had offered luxury items from Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton and a Mini Cooper among others to actor Jacqueline Fernandez, would also have promised him a role in a major Hollywood production. The actor even received a letter from the production house, according to sources. The sources added that Jacqueline was thrilled to land a role in a big budget movie. She waited for the filmmakers to respond to her with more details. But no mail arrived for months. As news of the crook’s elaborate extortion racket, whom he was leading from inside Tihar prison, broke, she realized the mail was a ruse to impress him, India told India. Today from investigative agency sources. Even investigators believe Sukesh used the film offer as bait, they added. ALSO READ: Calling from Amit Shahs office: How con artist Sukesh befriended Jacqueline The Hollywood project was not her first offer to Jacqueline. When the two first spoke earlier this year, Sukesh had introduced himself as a Southern media baron with connections and a network in Bollywood. He claimed to have made a few big-ticket movies and web series in South India and suggested Jacqueline should be one of a few, the sources added. He’s even pledged plans to Bollywood and the actor, who hasn’t had major releases in some time, has fallen for the hook, line and sinker, the sources said. Sukesh Chandrashekhar is under investigation by the Execution Directorate for allegedly extorting 200 crore rupees from the wife of former owners of Ranbaxy with a promise to secure her bail. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has also been questioned on several occasions by the agency in connection with its association with the con artist. ALSO READ: ED to tie up cars, diamonds, bags offered to Jacqueline, Nora by con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar | Exclusive

