On the eve of 83’s release, Bollywood remains cautiously optimistic





Aman Gill is remarkably composed and doesn’t give the impression of a man set to release the film later this month. He is the Jersey co-producer, a Shahid Kapoor star and a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The film industry has been among the hardest hit since the start of last year and just when things seemed to be looking up, the threat of Omicron playing spoiler is the new turn of the story. It is clear that the public is back in theaters. Just look at the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and that’s proof of what’s going on, says Gill. His film, with an estimated budget of Rs 35-40 crore, is due in theaters on December 31st and with cricket at the center of its theme, expectations are understandably high. We are on the right track for the exit and things will change if anything is announced by the government. It’s business as usual for every industry, including entertainment, it is clear. The extent of the severity of the new variant is unknown and everyone is talking about being patient. According to Tushar Dhingra, founding CEO of Dhishoom Cinemas, a North Indian multiplex chain, the scenario is not very clear and, a priori, there is no slowdown in activity. One is a day away from the release of 83, Kabir Khan’s directorial project based on Indian crickets, the huge moment of the 1983 World Cup victory. The film was due for release almost two years ago. and has resisted some very lucrative offers from OTT platforms. on a budget of Rs 125 crore, the money on the table is said to be at least double that number. One of Bollywood’s biggest names, Ranveer Singh stars as Kapil Dev and the film is sure to be very sentimental. Dhingra himself is quite optimistic about the film and says that there is no noticeable difference in the enthusiasm of the audience. There are no cancellations and a clear picture will emerge over the weekend. Until then, no one can say how it will play out, he adds. Understandably, the bruise of the past 18 months has resulted in a more cautious and measured approach to the company. Manoj Desai, producer and executive director of Mumbai-based multiplex G7 and Maratha Mandir, has a slightly different point of view. The public, he insists, is still a little nervous. Yes, there has been success with Sooryavanshi and a lot of hopes rest on 83. However, one cannot ignore the fact that addiction to a center like Mumbai is significant and this is where the number of cases is in. increase, he explains. Optimism exists but with a generous dose of apprehension and that is perhaps the best way to sum it up. Also read: Ranveer Singhs 83 declared tax free in Delhi; Kabir Khan thanks Kejriwal, Sisodia Also Read: Makers of Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83’ To Deploy NFT Collectibles Ahead of Release

