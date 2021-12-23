12 Broadway shows canceled Wednesday due to Covid-19 outbreaks





Since returning to Broadway after an 18-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, vaccination against Covid-19 is required for the public, teams, artists and other eligible staff.

The security measure, among other things like wearing a mask, aims to keep the curtains up as the United States enters another Christmas marred by a rise in Covid-19 and closures.

Broadway offers roughly 97,000 jobs in New York City, adding an estimated $ 14.7 billion to the city’s economy in the 2018-19 season, according to the Broadway League.

Here’s a look at the 12 Broadway shows that have canceled performances due to Covid-19 outbreaks within their businesses:

‘The Lion King’ All morning and evening performances of the “Lion King” were canceled from December 21 to 26 after groundbreaking cases of Covid-19 were detected within the company at the Minskoff Theater. The production added that well-being and safety are its top priority, and the show will return on December 27. ‘Aladdin’ “Aladdin the Musical” has announced that it is canceling all performances from December 21 to 24 after groundbreaking cases of Covid-19 were detected thanks to the production’s “rigorous and continuous testing protocols”, the show said. in a Tweet. He is expected to return on December 26. In October, “Aladdin” on Broadway canceled several performances after cases of Covid-19 were detected at the theater company, marking the first known cancellations due to Covid-19 since Broadway theaters began to reopen in September. ‘Hamilton’ “Hamilton”, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s opus on the life of Alexander Hamilton, has canceled performances for the week of December 20-26 due to groundbreaking cases of Covid-19, the production said on its Twitter verified Account. “We apologize for the disappointment and for any inconvenience this may cause,” the show said. Hamilton was one of the first Broadway shows to reopen in September after the pandemic closed. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” Performances of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” were canceled from December 21 to 27. The show said in a Message on Twitter that “regular testing is in place to help us maintain a safe and healthy environment for all.” “We will enchant you another time,” said the show. He is expected to return on December 28. “American Utopia” A performance of David Byrne’s “American Utopia” was canceled Wednesday night due to cases of Covid-19 breakdown within the company, and the show said it was scheduled to return at 5 p.m. Thursday. “At the St. James Theater, the health and safety of our company, theater staff and the public are our primary concern. We apologize for the inconvenience caused,” the production wrote in a statement. Twitter message. “Dear Evan Hansen” The production of “Dear Evan Hansen” also closed its doors from December 20 to 26 “out of excess of caution around Covid-19”, the show said in a Tweet. “The health, safety and well-being of our cast, crew and audience remain our top priority,” the production wrote. It is scheduled for a return on December 27. ‘Hadestown’ At the Walter Kerr Theater, “Hadestown” has canceled performances scheduled for December 20 through December due to groundbreaking cases of Covid-19. “We’re making the tough decision to cancel Broadway performances this week,” the production said said on Twitter. “We are actively working to keep our cast, crew and audience as safe as possible.” Performances are scheduled to resume on December 28. ‘Six’ “Six” on Broadway has also canceled its shows until December 28 due to groundbreaking cases of Covid-19, with a return scheduled for December 29. “We know that so many people are looking forward to joining us on these dates and we are so sorry that we cannot perform,” the show said in a post on twitter “Skeleton crew” The Manhattan Theater Club, which produces “Skeleton Crew,” said in a Tweet that some members of the company had tested positive for Covid-19, causing the show’s preview performances to be delayed. The premiere of Dominique Morisseau’s play returns on December 27, the production announced in a tweet. The opening night of the production has been moved to January 19. “The health and safety of our artists, staff and patrons is our top priority and MTC will continue to follow the strictest safety protocols,” the production said in a tweet. ‘Tina’ “Tina”, the musical Tina Turner, has canceled performances from Tuesday to Friday “due to revolutionary cases of Covid-19 and out of excess of caution”, the production noted. Performances were scheduled to resume on Dec. 25, according to a message on Twitter. “We apologize for the inconvenience to ticket holders, but the safety of our audience, cast and crew remains our top priority,” the production wrote. ‘Waitress’ Thursday’s musical “Waitress” was canceled “out of caution,” on production said . The show is scheduled to return on Christmas Day at 8 p.m. “Come from afar” The performances of “Come From Away” which were scheduled from December 22 until Christmas Day were also canceled “due to the detection of cases of revolutionary COVID-19 within the company”. They are expected to resume on December 26. “We apologize for the inconvenience caused, but the safety of our business and our public is our top priority,” said the production said in a Tweet.

CNN’s Sahar Akbarzai, Laura Ly, Kelly McCleary, Alison Kosik and Aparnaa Seshadri.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/23/entertainment/broadway-shows-coronavirus-cancellations/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos