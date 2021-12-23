Ranveer-Deepika can’t help but gush at the premiere; Watch Kapil and Romi pose together





Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently gearing up for the release of their next sports drama83.Director Kabir Khan is the true story of the Indian cricket team winning the 1983 World Cup under captain Kapil Dev. While Ranveer Singh is expected to play the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone will play her better half Romi Dev. One of the film’s premieres took place last night. The star-studded evening saw several Bollywood stars congratulate Ranveer Singh as he also shared hugs and smiles with Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared gushing moments at83first red carpet. Ranveer Singh wore a white-colored pantsuit on the starry night and made a little pony into his hairstyle. The actor completed his look with a black bow tie, red shoes and glasses. On the flip side, Deepika looked stunning in a black tube dress with a long train for the night. He accessorized his look with a diamond necklace with a green stone and a diamond ring. The couple stole the show with their loving moments. While sharing a few laughs, Ranveer also gave Deepika a kiss on the cheek which made her blush. The actual couple are even set to play an on-screen couple in the upcoming movie. Deepika is congratulated on her exact copy of Romi Dev’s’ 80s look. Romi Dev also made a red carpet appearance and was greeted by her husband Kapil Dev. She wore a beautiful green colored saree for the event. Details on83 The upcoming sports drama is based on the legendary victory of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 World Cup at Lord’s Cricket Ground, England. The team was led by Kapil Dev as they faced the West Indies in the final, two-time world champions. The sports drama is slated for release on December 24, 2021 and will star Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk. Saqib Salim, Tahi Raj Bhasin and more. The film will be released nationwide in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. This achievement by Kabir Khan is co-funded by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vichnuvardhan Induri and Madhu Mantena Varma. Image: Instagram / @carindertchawla / Varinder Chawla Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

